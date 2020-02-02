Marvel vs. Capcom 3 Producer Ryota Niitsuma Is Leaving Capcom

Capcom veteran Ryota Niitsuma, who produced Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds and Tatsunoko vs. Capcom, has announced his departure from the company.

In a series of tweets, Niitsuma thanked fans for their support and assured them that he’ll still continue to work in the industry as a producer. He wrote:

I have a notice! Hello, to all the fans out there. I wanted to let you know I will be leaving Capcom. I was able to accomplish many things thanks to your love and support. Words themselves don’t seem to be enough for this situation, but allow me to say ‘Thank you! to all of you. Fighting games will always be important to Capcom, and it’s thanks to all of you that Capcom can make them. Your support is greatly appreciated! Thank you everyone! It’s been great taking a ride with you! P.S. While no longer at Capcom, I’ll still continue in my role as a producer in the games industry. I’m sure our paths will cross again!

Niitsuma also produced the 2012 HD version of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Heritage for the Future, Tatsunoko vs. Capcom: Ultimate All-Stars and Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. According to his Wiki page, he supported the development of Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate and 2009’s Street Fighter IV.

Niitsuma revealed back in October 2019 that he’s no longer working on fighting games for Capcom. Siliconera reported that he moved to the company’s Dev 1 team, which handles Resident Evil and Devil May Cry, following his work on Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3.

We wish him the best of luck.

[Source: Ryota Niitsuma via ResetEra, Siliconera]