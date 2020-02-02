Sony Interactive Entertainment and Sony Foundation Australia have joined a growing list of game companies, which includes Bungie and Ubisoft, to support Australian bushfire relief efforts.

Sony is running a Twitch streaming campaign, which is already underway, until February 23rd. If you’re a Twitch streamer, you can participate by hosting a charity stream on your channel anytime between now and February 23rd, allowing you and your audience a chance to earn major prizes including a seven-night all-inclusive holiday at Club Med in Bali, Indonesia.

If you simply want to donate, tune in to one of the charity livestreams during the aforementioned period to watch streamers and PlayStation team members play games, and enter a raffle to win various prizes.

February 14 – Media Molecule from 4PM – 6PM (GMT) and the Dreams Community through the day

– Media Molecule from 4PM – 6PM (GMT) and the Dreams Community through the day February 19 – Naughty Dog from 10:30AM – 12:30PM (PT)

– Naughty Dog from 10:30AM – 12:30PM (PT) February 20 – Insomniac Games’ President and Founder, Ted Price, from 1PM – 2:30PM (PT)

– Insomniac Games’ President and Founder, Ted Price, from 1PM – 2:30PM (PT) February 21 – Sid Shuman and Shuhei Yoshida team up for a joint stream

“In the wake of the recent bushfires that have had a devastating impact on communities and the environment across our nation, Sony Foundation Australia recognizes there are going to be many long term effects that Australians will be coping with for some time to come,” wrote Sony. “In light of this, Sony Foundation Australia will work in collaboration organizations on the ground to help support young Australians in communities most affected in the aftermath of the bushfires with the launch of a special Bushfire Appeal.”

Head over to Sony Foundation’s website for more information about the campaign and to learn more about the incentives for participants.