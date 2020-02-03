Battlefield V’s next content update titled Chapter 6: Into the Jungle is coming in hot. PS4 users can start playing it for free on February 4, 2020 at 2am PT/5am ET. It’s a staggered rollout with PC players getting access one hour earlier and Xbox One coming in one hour later. Into the Jungle kicks off the new content chapter with new maps, weapons, gadgets, and a slew of fixes to improve gameplay.

As previously announced, this update will include a new map known as Solomon Islands. This deadly map will test your skill with its many choke points, so you’ll need to keep your guard up at all times. You can also experiment with new weapons: the Type 11 LMG, the Model 37 Shotgun, and the M2 Carbine, as well as the new M1A1 Bazooka and Lunge Mine gadgets. You can unlock these items from the Chapter Rank Rewards.

But that’s not all: DICE will be implementing some gameplay adjustments, like vehicle fixes, improvements to the game’s UI, and weapon balancing. All of this will be ready to go for PS4 players tomorrow for free. This is just update number one. Battlefield V Chapter 6 will have additional updates throughout its life bringing both additional content and more fixes.

Here’s a full breakdown of tomorrow’s update:

What’s New?

New Map: Solomon Islands, available on Conquest, Breakthrough, Squad Conquest, and Team Deathmatch

New Weapons: Type 11 LMG, Model 37, M2 Carbine (available via Chapter Rank Rewards)

New Gadgets: Lunge Mine, M1A1 Bazooka, (available via Chapter Rank Rewards)

Vehicles

Removed the impact of track disable on initial acceleration. This allows for tanks with disabled tracks to escape; however, medium and high speed performance are still heavily impacted.

Increased the critical angle from 10 to 20 degrees to better match the visual feedback of having a good angle on an opponent. It was too difficult to tell if you were going to get a critical hit, this increases the margin.

Increased the range of the AA and AT HMGs to match the coax.

Fixed Panzer 4 AT round only having 4 shells.

Maps and modes

Mercury – Players spawning on tanks will no longer unintentionally end up on foot.

Operation Underground – Fixed a rare bug that could stop the attacking team from spawning on Breakthrough.

Outpost – The player no longer remains stuck if the tower is destroyed while the player plants it.

Wake Island – Decreased the number of tanks to improve map balance on Breakthrough.

Wake Island – Players will now be able to deploy even if their squad gets wiped during the last sector on Breakthrough, while playing as the US.

Weapons & Gadgets

Grease gun – We’ve made some subtle tweaks to the Suppressor audio to better separate it from the experience when firing the weapon unsuppressed.

AP Mine – Fixed an issue that was causing the AP mine to not do damage to infantry in Firestorm.

Weapon Balance

The following changes have been applied to the bolt action rifles muzzle velocity on the Recon class:

Ross Rifle: From 600 to 750

Type 99: From 600 to 750

We’ll be performing a more substantive pass on our Weapon Balance in our next update for Assault, Medic, and Support. Thank you for all of your feedback on this topic.

‏‏‎ ‎UI & Others

Spotted enemies are no longer represented as arrows on the minimap and do not show the direction (they’re now back to diamond shapes).

An option to modify the strength of snap zoom has been added for players on Console.

Fixed a bug that was causing the “Vehicle Buster” combat role to not unlock for some players.

Fixed a bug that would show the Deploy screen visible on squad screen after leaving pre-round.

Fixed the incorrect wording in the Type 2A Mastery IV assignment.

Stability

Online server connectivity improvements that in some rare cases could drop a player from a server 30 seconds after joining it.

EA and DICE are already working on the next Battlefield installment, which will supposedly come to next-generation consoles within the next couple of years. It doesn’t have an official title or setting, but we do know it’s one of EA’s priorities for the future. Despite this, a number of Battlefield veterans have left DICE recently due to changes in leadership at the company. The future of Battlefield was noted as a part of the company’s earnings call detailing holiday quarter earnings and future projections. The call included notes on earnings from microtransactions and sales numbers for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Battlefield V is available for PS4 right now. You can grab all its ongoing seasonal update content for free.

[Source: DICE via Reddit]