The next Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers update, titled Echoes of a Fallen Star, will arrive mid-February 2020. This update will feature lots of new quests, dungeons, and other story additions. Plus, crafting and gathering will be getting an overhaul when update 5.2 goes live in the coming weeks. To hold you over, a new batch of screenshots for the forthcoming update has been released, as well.

Besides continuing the main campaign through additional quests, highlighting update 5.2 Echoes of a Fallen Star is a new Raid Dungeon, though details about it are fairly limited for now. It will focus on Ryne as she “continues her quest to restore the dormant elements of the Empty.” You’ll also get to try out a brand new dungeon located “deep in the Tempest,” where you’ll find the ancient remains of Anyder.

Here’s a general list of update 5.2’s inclusions:

Expect full detailed patch notes to become available when the update goes live. Below, you’ll find a new batch of screenshots for update 5.2 Echoes of a Fallen Star:

Final Fantasy 14 Update 5.2 Comes Mid February, Adds New Quests WATCH GALLERY

Towards the end of 2019, Final Fantasy XIV hit 18 million unique players, which is an impressive feat for a paid MMO, especially when you consider its rocky launch. It also received an update in October 2019 titled Vows of Virtue, Deeds of Cruelty, which included a NieR-themed raid and other crossover content.

And there’s plenty of Final Fantasy on the horizon, most notably with the upcoming release of Final Fantasy VII Remake, due out on April 10, 2020. You can preorder it from Amazon.

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers is available for PS4 and PC right now.

[Source: Square Enix]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.