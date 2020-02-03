Tomorrow is the first Tuesday of the month, which means a fresh batch of PlayStation Plus free games is on its way. However, don’t forget to redeem the January 2020 PlayStation Plus free games before February’s titles go live.

The January 2020 PS Plus free games are Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator. Uncharted collects the first three Uncharted games into one remastered package for PS4 and Goat Simulator can perhaps be best described as a series of physics oddities and bizarre glitches coalesced into a game.

To redeem the PS Plus Free Games:

Navigate to the PS Plus section on your PS4 menu, in the PS Store, or on the PlayStation Store site (make sure you are logged in and have a current PlayStation Plus subscription. Find the current free games. Click “Add to Library.”

You don’t even need to download the games right now. As long as they’ve been redeemed and added to your library, you’ll have access to them for as long as you are a PlayStation Plus member. Even if your subscription lapses, all you need to do is resubscribe to get access to your back catalog of redeemed games.

Tomorrow, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator will be clearing out for another remastered collection of last-gen games—BioShock: The Collection—and The Sims 4. February 2020 will also feature a bonus PSVR game, letting members with a headset play Firewall: Zero Hour. The last day to redeem February’s three games is March 2. Unlike past PSVR bonus free games, Firewall will not be sticking around for multiple months, so make sure to add it to your library, even if you don’t have a PSVR headset.

If you somehow missed the January 2020 free PS Plus games, you can still pick them both up on Amazon. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection is only $16 and Goat Simulator: The Bundle (which includes the 2 DLC add-ons not included with the PS Plus release) is just $30.

