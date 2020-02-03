After many rumors and a bit of teasing, The Wonderful 101: Remastered hit Kickstarter today. Originally launched as a Nintendo Wii U exclusive in 2013, the game received reception both critically and commercially was mixed at best, particularly when compared to Platinum’s other games at the time. Despite this, Platinum seems to believe in The Wonderful 101 and is looking for a do-over. To get the opportunity, it is looking for $50,010 on Kickstarter to help remaster the game for the Nintendo Switch, a goal they already smashed through by the time I finished writing this article. True story.

However, that’s only for the Nintendo Switch port of the game. Two stretch goals for the project have also been revealed. The first is for a PC port at $250,000, while the second is a PlayStation 4 port at $500,000. This would be the first time The Wonderful 101 came to a non-Nintendo console, a particularly impressive feat considering that the game was originally published by Nintendo in 2013. Further stretch goals are blocked out, but the Kickstarter campaign does mention “DLC unlocked via stretch goals” so we have an idea of what to expect as the campaign earns additional funding.

If you want to back the project, there are some pretty nice rewards for doing so. Of course, you’ll get a digital or physical copy of the game (provided you meet the tier level that includes a copy). Other rewards include things like sticker packs, the soundtrack, art books, and more. In what is genuinely hilarious, one backer reward is to receive a tweet from the infamous developer and Twitter-blocker Hideki Kamiya, who will send you a tweet and then promptly block you from his Twitter account.

While The Wonderful 101: Remastered is certainly causing some excitement, Platinum has plenty of other projects in the works. Its upcoming action game Babylon’s Fall is still being worked on, set to come out sometime this year. Platinum is also looking to begin self-publishing some smaller titles, letting them do what they want. It appears that The Wonderful 101: Remastered will be their first self-published title.

