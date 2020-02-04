Each month, the PlayStation Now lineup grows, giving players lots of variety and choice when deciding what to play. And starting today, the lineup has gotten even bigger by adding The Evil Within, Cities: Skylines, and LEGO Worlds. All three are available to download or stream through the PS Now service, so long as you’re an active member. These games join the list of over 800 titles, including Horizon: Zero Dawn and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

The Evil Within is a psychological horror game from the mind of Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami. It heavily emphasizes survival elements and forces you to explore and be deliberate with ammo consumption. Cities: Skylines is a sandbox building game that allows players to construct fully functioning cities, with complex roads, economies, and transportation systems. Finally, LEGO Worlds is also a sandbox game, that lets you build and explore using LEGO bricks, kind of like Minecraft meets LEGO. It’s much more open-ended than the traditional licensed LEGO games you might be familiar with and it’ll be available on PS Now through August 4, 2020. There’s no set date when The Evil Within and Cities: Skylines will be leaving the service.

It’s taken Sony a while to get there, but PS Now reached over 1 million subscribers at the end of last year, following the service’s substantial price cut. Previously, a subscription would set you back $99.99 a year, but was slashed to just $59.99 for a yearly membership. Shorter length memberships also saw similar price cuts. Sony will offer PS Now for the PS5 when it launches later this year, but it’s unclear how it will work with the new system. 2019 was Sony’s biggest year for subscription services, so it’s clear they will continue.

PlayStation Now offers access to a wide variety of PS2, PS3, and PS4 games, with the ability to stream all of them to your PS4 or PC. Alternatively, you can download games, but only the PS4 and PS2 titles utilize this feature.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]