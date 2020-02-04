Sony’s PS5 website is live, but that doesn’t mean a full reveal is just around the corner. Messaging on the site prompts people to sign up for updates, noting that Sony is “not quite ready to fully unveil” the PlayStation 5 just yet. In fact, some of the wording indicates that further reveals like PS5 specs, release date, launch titles, and even the look of the console itself may be staggered throughout the year.

We’ve begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we’re not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation. Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games.

Requesting that users sign up to receive updates “as [they] announce them,” seems to hint that even if Sony does hold a big event, it won’t hold all of the answers that people are looking for. Sony already confirmed earlier today that it hasn’t landed on a firm PS5 price yet, waiting instead to see where Microsoft comes to the market with the Xbox Series X.

Looking back at the PS4 reveal event in February 2013, while we got specs, launch titles, and some major features of the console at the time, it wasn’t until later in the year at E3 that Sony revealed the price, a firm release date, and what the console looked like. It was with the E3 announcements that the PS4 was finally available to pre-order.

The PS5 website is currently live on PlayStation’s UK and German pages, but has yet to appear for other regions, including North America. Perhaps even more curious is that while the site asks people to sign up for updates “below,” there is no place to actually sign up for the updates. It’s possible that these pages began rolling out before they were fully ready, hence the limited availability and lack of full functionality.

Sony’s PS5 reveal strategy has been quite different from past consoles, having already revealed a good deal about the next-generation PlayStation as early as April 2019. That’s about a year and a half ahead of the scheduled PS5 release date in Holiday 2020. Sony also isn’t attending E3 this year, which changes expectations about when additional PlayStation 5 features could be announced. At this point, everything is simply rumors and speculation until Sony decides to come forward with more details.

[Source: Sony; Via: Game Revolution]