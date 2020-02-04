Yesterday, The Wonderful 101: Remastered launched on Kickstarter and hit not only its initial funding goal but both the PC and PlayStation 4 port stretch goals in 24 hours. The latter was set at $500,000, and the game has already raised more than $1.2 million. With those golas met, Platinum will be bringing The Wonderful 101: Remastered to PlayStation 4. This also means we are now seeing some new stretch goals added to the campaign. The first new stretch goal was set at $1 million for a new time attack mode.

The next two stretch goals add even more content. Set at $1.5 million is Luka’s First Mission, a brand new campaign for The Wonderful 101: Remastered. The campaign will follow Luka, one of the characters in the main game that serves as both a friend and foe to the superhero team, as he goes on his first mission. While there are no concrete details, according to the description Luka’s First Mission won’t follow the style of the full game, but will instead be a 2D sidescrolling adventure. The other currently revealed stretch goal is set at $1.75 million for a remixed soundtrack that will feature “a secret special guest.”

Not only are there financial stretch goals, but there are social goals as well, which involve sharing the game’s posts on Twitter and other social content. The first goal has already been met, increasing the amount of stickers backers get to 31. The second goal will increase the size of the acrylic stand that backers can get. There are 12 goals total, but Platinum has given an interesting peek at the final goal listed only as “Cosplay.” If that goal is met, infamous Twitter-blocker Kamiya will delete his blocklist. This is especially interesting as one of the backer rewards involves Kamiya blocking you.

The Kickstarter for The Wonderful 101: Remastered is the first independent project undertaken by Platinum Games. According to a tease on Platinum’s website, it seems like it has three more announcements on the way. If it does well, it seems Platinum is open to getting full control over Astral Chain and bringing it elsewhere as well, in addition to reviving Scalebound, though Nintendo and Microsoft have control over those IP respectively.

