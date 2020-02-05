The Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle, which will see 18 games in the two series bundled together, will be making its way West on February 20th, 2020. Originally released in Japan in 2018 under the name Kuino-Kun: The World Classic Collections, the pack will include three Double Dragon games and four Kunio-kun games that released in the West back between 1986 and 1992. Additionally, the game will have 11 more Kunio-kun games that have previously never left Japan.

Here’s a full list of all 18 games that will be available in the final product:

Double Dragon

Double Dragon II: The Revenge

Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones

Renegade

Super Dodge Ball

River City Ransom

Crash’n the Boys Street Challenge

Nekketsu Renegade Kunio-kun

Nekketsu High School Dodgeball Club

Downtown Nekketsu Story

Nekketsu High School Dodgeball Club – Soccer Story

Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day!

Downtown Special Kunio-kun’s Historical Period Drama!

Go-Go! Nekketsu Hockey Club Slip-and-Slide Madness

Surprise! Nekketsu New Records! The Distant Gold Medal

Nekketsu Fighting Legends

Kunio-kun’s Nekketsu Soccer League

Nekketsu! Street Basketball All-Out Dunk Heroes

As you may be able to tell from some of the titles, despite being labeled a “brawler bundle,” there are plenty of genres covered here. Another thing worth pointing out is how great some of these classic little-known titles are. Every time I see “Downtown Special Kunio-kun’s Historical Period Drama!” I smile a little bit.

While this collection can help catch you up on the classic games, the Kunio-kun series is still going strong, with the recent entries like River City Girls and River City Ransom: Underground. The series has seen a renewed revival since Arc Systems Works bought the rights back in 2015. While you wait for the collection to launch, you can check out some concept art for a planned, but ultimately never produced Double Dragon cartoon that leaked last year.

