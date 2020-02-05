EVO 2020 is scheduled to kick off in late July this year, and Evolution Championship Series has officially unveiled the fighting tournament’s lineup of titles. There are eight games on the list in total, though none are from Western development studios. As such, one rather large fighter will not appear in the EVO 2020 lineup–NetherRealm Studios’ Mortal Kombat 11. But fans have somewhat of a throwback to look forward to, since EVO is celebrating Marvel vs. Capcom 2 in an interesting manner.

The year’s biggest fighting tournament will have competitors duking it out in the following games:

Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Tekken 7

SoulCalibur 6

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Samurai Shodown

Under Night In-Birth

Granblue Fantasy Versus

The Dreamcast version of Marvel vs. Capcom 2 will also feature as part of a special invitational. EVO is hosting this invitational tournament, referred to as “20urnament of Champions,” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Marvel vs. Capcom 2’s release. Eight players are in line to participate for the special occasion, four of whom won Marvel vs. Capcom 2 titles in previous tournaments.

Mortal Kombat 11’s snub is most surprising because the title just hit stores last spring. This also counts as the first time since Mortal Kombat’s (MK9) 2012 debut at EVO that a NetherRealm title hasn’t featured in the lineup. Typically, if a Mortal Kombat entry is absent, Injustice fills out the roster. While there seems no officially stated reason regarding MK’s absence, fans online posit the title wasn’t as interesting to watch during EVO 2019.

EVO 2020 will take place at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada from July 31st to August 2nd.

