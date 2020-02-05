There was a time in the mid to late 2000s in which we’d get a new Ninja Gaiden game every couple years. Since the release of Ninja Gaiden 3 in 2012, the series has been dormant as developer Team Ninja explored other IP like the upcoming Nioh 2. However, Ninja Gaiden could be making a comeback and at the very least, its developer is well aware fans want to see the series return.

In speaking with IGN, Nioh 2’s director Fumihiko Yasuda explained:

The core members of the team that worked on Ninja Gaiden want to make a new game. We are aware that some fans wanted Ninja Gaiden more than Nioh 2. Now we see a lot of ninja games like [Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice] as well, and we see a lot of good inspirations in those games, so we hope to deliver some good news one day.

Although this isn’t confirmation of a new game, it’s a good sign that its developer knows fans are clamoring to see Ryu Hayabusa make his return. The Ninja Gaiden series started in arcades in the late 80s as a side-scrolling platformer. It later came to the NES and saw numerous iterations over the following years. It wasn’t until 2004 that we got the Team Ninja-developed reboot simply titled Ninja Gaiden, which released exclusively (at the time) for the original Xbox. The reboot served as a 3D rendition of the series with a much darker and more mature tone than its original 2D iterations. Since then, Ninja Gaiden Black released in 2005, Ninja Gaiden II in 2008, and Ninja Gaiden 3 in 2012, with multiple spin-offs and expanded versions of games released in between.

Team Ninja’s upcoming Nioh 2 will launch exclusively for PS4 on March 14, 2020. You can still preorder it from Amazon to get it on day one. Be sure to read our Nioh 2 preview coverage, as well.

[Source: IGN]

