Today sees the start of a brand-new sale on the US and EU PlayStation Store. The Critics’ Choice Sale, which ends February 18th, includes a host of deals that cut prices by upwards of 50 percent. A number of last year’s biggest releases feature in the sale, such as A Plague Tale: Innocence ($24.99), Borderlands 3 ($29.99), Death Stranding ($35.99), and Resident Evil 2 ($19.79). The games and prices listed here are for the US store’s Critics’ Choice Sale. Deals for the sales’ European storefront are a bit different.

Other notable releases from last year feature in the Critics’ Choice Sale, too. Control’s sale price sits at $35.99, while its Season Pass is going for $14.99. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is down to $38.99. Concrete Genie’s received a generous temporary price cut as well, now costing only $17.99. Costumers can grab Days Gone, another of PlayStation 4’s 2019 exclusives, for $19.99.

Anyone who hasn’t tried Marvel’s Spider-Man or its DLC may also want to take advantage of the latest deal. The title’s Game of the Year Edition currently costs $19.99, with The City That Never Sleeps content running $12.49. Insomniac’s webslinging adventure isn’t the only big title from 2018 to appear, either. Players can venture into Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s representation of Ancient Greece for only $14.99. Far Cry 5 is available for the same price. AC Odyssey’s various digital special editions and DLC additionally on sale. Red Dead Redemption and its Special Edition are available for $29.99 and $35.99, respectively.

PlayStation VR owners may find something worthwhile, too. Titles like Astro Bot Rescue Mission ($17.99), Blood & Truth ($19.99), and Superhot ($9.99) are must-have additions to any PSVR collection.

Sales like this one are what helped Sony achieve an average of 8.15 PS4 games sold every second in 2019, and grew the digital adoption ration to nearly 50%. In 2019, Sony’s PSN revenue was more than $12 billion, and even that was only its second-biggest year, down slightly from 2018.

[Source: PlayStation Store via PlayStation Blog]