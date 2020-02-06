Below originally launched for PC and Xbox One late in 2018, now it is finally coming to the PlayStation 4. Capybara Games will unleash the exploration title for PS4 on an unspecified date this spring. The PS4 launch will also see Capybara Games roll out the new Explore Mode as a free update across all platforms.

Check out a trailer for both the announcement of Below’s PS4 version and Explore Mode:

Supposedly, Explore Mode will alter the rules of Below, while giving players “a new way to discover the Isle.” It sounds like an easier mode that allows players to relax a little bit as they “explore,” just as the name might imply. The following is an outline of what to expect:

Reduced Survival Mechanics: No Hunger or Thirst.

No Hunger or Thirst. Traps, Damage, and Death: No instant kills, plus all damage depletes player Health slowly through bleeding, giving players a chance to recover.

No instant kills, plus all damage depletes player Health slowly through bleeding, giving players a chance to recover. Permanent Bonfire Checkpoints: Checkpoints can always be returned to after death, allowing players to continue progressing deeper into the underworld.

Fans of the experience need not worry about Below’s Survive Mode. Capybara Games promises Survive still exists in a “pure, untouched form” for those who prefer to venture into the original challenge.

Below takes place on The Isle, which is made up of procedurally generated subterranean labyrinths. Mystery and death lurk around every corner, thanks to the presence of traps, wild creatures, and the most hazardous of environments. Perma-death does not make the going any easier, either. However, while spelunking through The Depths, players are sure to stumble upon various materials and ingredients, all which aid in crafting remedies and other means of survival.

Capybara Games is also well known for Apple Arcade’s Grindstone, but there’s currently no indication the popular title will make its way to consoles.

[Source: Capybara Games via Gematsu]