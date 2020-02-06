Add Fairy Tail to the long list of recently delayed 2020 games. Initially set for a global release in March on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, the Gust-developed title will now hit stores in June. Fairy Tail comes to the aforementioned platforms in Europe and Japan on June 25th. The North American launch is slated for June 26th.
In a statement regarding the delay, Fairy Tail producer Keisuke Kikuchi explained the team simply needs more time for polish. To provide players with the most immersive and satisfying experience possible, Gust must “enhance the magic effects, event scene effects, improv[e] the game balance, and more!” The studio cannot share further details about the planned improvements at present, but such information will emerge in the months ahead.
Published by Koei Tecmo, Fairy Tail’s key objective is to faithfully recreate the beloved world of the manga and anime of the same name. The manga’s creator, Hiro Mashima, serves as creative consultant on the project to see the promise of a faithful recreation come to fruition.
Fairy Tail’s narrative will feature a host of enchanting tales from the original canon. Its plot encompasses a period of time halfway through the anime’s overarching story. Struggles faced by the Fairy Tail guild following the absence of Natsu’s party will also receive ample attention in Gust’s game. Additionally, fans of the manga and anime should recognize storylines such as the Tenrou Island arc, the Grand Magic Games arc, and the Tartaros arc to name a few.
Fairy Tale joins Final Fantasy VII Remake, Marvel’s The Avengers, Watch Dogs Legion, Cyberpunk 2077, Iron Man VR, and a number of other games that have been pushed from the first part of 2020 to later release dates. It seems as we close out this generation of consoles, most developers want to go out on a high note before exploring what the PS5 and other next-gen platforms have to offer.
[Source: Koei Tecmo via Gematsu]