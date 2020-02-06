In December of last year, Square Enix updated the box art for Final Fantasy VII Remake, showing the title to be a timed one-year exclusive on PS4. That exclusivity was meant to end come March 3, 2021. Following the remake’s recent delay, Square Enix has once more updated the box art’s “PlayStation Exclusive” tag. Final Fantasy VII Remake will now see the light of day on non-PlayStation platforms on April 10, 2021.

A photo of the remake’s new cover art features below, courtesy of Siliconera. An updated version of the “PlayStation Exclusive” tag sits in the bottom right corner:

Thus far, Square Enix remains silent on what other platforms will receive FFVII Remake after the PS4 exclusivity arrangement ends. Still, the original title’s appearance on Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One suggests Square Enix might launch the remake across all major platforms. Concrete details on the matter are likely to surface as timed exclusivity draws to a close in about one year’s time.

In the weeks following Square Enix’s reveal of the delay, the publisher unleashed a brand-new trailer. Needless to say, it appeals to the hype of many a FFVII fan with fresh footage, accompanied by the “Hollow” theme song.

FFVII Remake isn’t the only postponed 2020 title. Another Square Enix-published adventure, Marvel’s Avengers, received a lengthy delay to September. Cyberpunk 2077 will also now hit stores in September, instead of its original April release. Additionally, Marvel’s Iron Man VR has been moved from February to May, while Techland pushed Dying Light 2 to an unspecified date.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will land on the PlayStation 4 on April 10th.

[Source: Siliconera]