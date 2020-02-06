Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.2 Echoes of a Fallen Star is coming February 18, continuing to expand the massive story of the Shadowbringers expansion and bringing with it a wealth of new quests, the second chapter of the Eden raid, a fresh dungeon, and the ability for players to challenge the Ruby Weapon, a classic Final Fantasy boss. It will also feature the ability to fish out on the open ocean (because what’s an RPG without fishing?) and a few additional quests coming in later patches (5.21 and 5.25).

Patch 5.2 will introduce an all-new character, Gaia, created by Tetsuya Nomura himself. She’ll be a part of the Eden’s Verse Raid, continuing the saga of the first part that was introduced in Shadowbringers. Of course, what’s a big content update without a number of tweaks and additions to the game itself? Patch 5.2 will also include adjustments to Jobs, PvP Actions, and New Game+, in addition to a few other updates to in-game systems. The full patch notes should be released closer to February 18 and will give a much more in-depth look at what exactly is changing.

Check out the new cinematic trailer for Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.2 Echoes of a Fallen Star:

And here’s a breakdown of what’s coming in Patch 5.2:

New Main Scenario Quests – The acclaimed narrative of Shadowbringers continues, as the Warrior of Darkness and the Scions of the Seventh Dawn await such time as the Crystal Exarch might return them home.

– The acclaimed narrative of Shadowbringers continues, as the Warrior of Darkness and the Scions of the Seventh Dawn await such time as the Crystal Exarch might return them home. New Raid: Eden’s Verse – The second chapter in the Eden raid series will feature challenging new battles in both normal and savage difficulties. Eden’s Verse also introduces the character of Gaia, created by famed FINAL FANTASY developer Tetsuya Nomura.

– The second chapter in the Eden raid series will feature challenging new battles in both normal and savage difficulties. Eden’s Verse also introduces the character of Gaia, created by famed FINAL FANTASY developer Tetsuya Nomura. New Dungeon: Anamnesis Anyder – Tackle this new challenge alongside fellow adventurers, or a party of non-player characters using the Trust system.

– Tackle this new challenge alongside fellow adventurers, or a party of non-player characters using the Trust system. New Trial: Cinder Drift – Players can challenge the Ruby Weapon in both normal and extreme difficulties.

– Players can challenge the Ruby Weapon in both normal and extreme difficulties. New Beast Tribe Quests – The Qitari will provide new quests geared towards Disciples of the Land classes.

The Qitari will provide new quests geared towards Disciples of the Land classes. New Chronicles of a New Era Quest “The Sorrow of Werlyt” – Discover the lore behind the all new Weapon series.

– Discover the lore behind the all new Weapon series. Ocean Fishing – This Fisher-exclusive content will allow players to board a ship at specified times to enjoy fishing on the high seas, receiving experience and scrips based off the fish caught. Meeting certain conditions while aboard will grant all passengers the chance of a big haul.

This Fisher-exclusive content will allow players to board a ship at specified times to enjoy fishing on the high seas, receiving experience and scrips based off the fish caught. Meeting certain conditions while aboard will grant all passengers the chance of a big haul. Ishgardian Restoration Update (Patch 5.21) – The next update in this content for Disciples of the Hand and Land will feature gatherer-specific content in the Diadem, high-level crafting challenges, a new ranking system, and more.

The next update in this content for Disciples of the Hand and Land will feature gatherer-specific content in the Diadem, high-level crafting challenges, a new ranking system, and more. New “Resistance Weapon” Equipment Enhancement Quest Series (Patch 5.25) – This new quest series will feature regular updates from Patch 5.2 onward, allowing players to obtain powerful equipment as they learn more about the Hrothgar homeland, the Bozja Citadel.

This new quest series will feature regular updates from Patch 5.2 onward, allowing players to obtain powerful equipment as they learn more about the Hrothgar homeland, the Bozja Citadel. In-Game Adjustments – Players can expect to see several tweaks to Jobs, PvP Actions and New Game+ alongside several Crafter and Gatherer updates.

Gaia is a new character by Tetsuya Nomura coming in the Eden's Verse raid.

Shadowbringers has been a critically acclaimed expansion to Final Fantasy XIV that some have called the best Final Fantasy story to date. It won a number of nominations and awards in our Game of the Year 2019 awards, and we absolutely adored it in our review, particularly the way that it made the MMO more playable as a solo player.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.2 releases on February 18 as a free update for Shadowbringers players. If you have yet to purchase Final Fantasy XIV or Shadowbringers, you can get the full bundle on Amazon for only $50, including the base game and every expansion so far. Need to renew your timecards? Those are also available.

