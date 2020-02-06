Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has continued chugging along since its 2015 release. Since then, it has gotten tremendous support from Ubisoft, leading to a massive player-base. In fact, as of holiday 2019, the tactical shooter has surpassed 55 million unique registered players. Not only that, but it reached a record-high in monthly active users during December 2019 more than four years after its initial release.

This comes by way of Ubisoft’s latest financial report, covering sales stats over its third-quarter 2019-20 (ending December 31, 2019). Elsewhere on the report, Ubisoft noted that Siege saw “acceleration” in sales of digital items, DLC, or other recurring digital transactions. This is in line with the industry’s shift towards subscription models as a whole and massive revenue coming in from microtransactions.

Siege will begin its Year 5 Pass sometime later this year, which will come with exclusive shop items, a renown boost, and six new operators. However, the contents of the pass have yet to be discussed in full by Ubisoft. More will be shared during the Six Invitational later this month.

At the end of 2019, the core development team responsible for Siege was shifted around to focus on new projects. It’s still unclear how this will impact the game going forward, but with 55 million players, the team has a lot of incentive to keep pushing the game forward with fresh content and updates. Ubisoft is now gearing up for the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which is likely what the old R6 team is now focusing on.

Though Rainbow Six Siege is primarily focused on competitive PvP, a new game in the series titled Rainbow Six Quarantine is in development that will lean into cooperative play. It was supposed to launch sometime in Q1 2020, but was pushed back indefinitely to allow more development time, along with a number of other Ubisoft game delays as the team restructures internally to create more unique experiences.

[Source: Ubisoft via Globe News Wire]