Good Smile Company plans to release two Death Stranding Nendoroids later this year, both for protagonist Sam Porter Bridges. One is a normal version, priced at 5,200 yen (about $47 USD). The “Great Deliverer Version” costs 8,800 yen (about $80 USD). Preorders for each of the Nendoroids are live now on Good Smile’s website, but will close on March 19th. They’re expected to launch on an unspecified date this August.

The normal version of the Sam Porter Bridges Nendoroid is a fully articulated, faithfully recreated design of the character’s in-game look. BB’s pod is strapped to the figure’s front, and, yes, BB actually rests within it. Two different cargo cases come with the Nendoroid, each can either be mounted to Sam’s back or clasped in his hands. Even the Odradek Terrain Scanner received the utmost attention to detail. Thanks to multiple points of articulation, the Scanner can easily be repositioned. This version of the figure also carries a Cryptobiote–small creatures Sam often ingests.

Everything noted above comes with the “Great Deliverer Version,” though it features a vast number of extras. The list of cases are as follows: 4 small silver cargo cases, 4 large silver cargo cases, 4 small gold cargo cases, 4 large gold cargo cases. and 5 navy cargo cases. These 21 cases can either be loaded onto Sam’s back, stored in his hands, or attached to the suit. This pricier model also includes two extra head parts for Sam. One features him with his hair down, while the other wears a hood. Sam’s sunglasses attach to the “hair-down head part.”

Get a closer look at both version of the Nendoroid in the following image gallery:

Death Stranding Nendoroid for Sam Porter Bridges Available to Preorder WATCH GALLERY

Death Stranding is in stores now for the PlayStation 4. It’s currently available in the PS Store’s Critics’ Choice Sale for $35.99. The Norman Reedus-starring adventure launches on PC this summer.

[Source: Good Smile Company]