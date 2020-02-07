The studio behind 2016’s Mafia III, Hangar 13, is almost ready to unveil its next big project. But Hangar 13 is not the only of 2K’s teams preparing to lift the lid on its secret game. An unnamed studio based in Silicon Valley will have something to show off “in the coming months,” as well.

Take-Two President Karl Slatoff teased the upcoming reveals during an earnings call with investors about the publisher’s Q3 of FY2020. Slatoff couldn’t divulge specifics about the Hangar 13 title, yet promised more details will surface “in the coming months.” Apparently, the same holds true for the Silicon Valley developer’s project.

While the public remains in the dark about Hangar 13’s current work, we know it will tackle “mature” subject matter. The studio’s Game Director, Haden Blackman, shared as much in a 2018 interview. Fans of Mafia III should probably anticipate a tone shift from the studio’s last project, however. During the aforementioned interview, Blackman made it clear the team wanted to explore something “a little more inspirational and more uplifting.”

Details are especially scarce regarding the production at 2K’s Silicon Valley studio. The only concrete bit of information concerns the team’s leading man–Michael Condrey, Co-founder of Call of Duty developer Sledgehammer. Upon announcing the studio’s opening in early 2019, Condrey noted a desire to hire a diverse workforce. At the time, he explained, “hiring people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints is critical for our new studio to grow and flourish.”

Slatoff also reaffirmed recent news about the future of BioShock during Take-Two’s earnings call. Cloud Chamber remains in the early stages of production on the project, which will be in development for several years.

[Source: Take-Two Interactive via VG247]