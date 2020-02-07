The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt continued to dominate on PS4 throughout January 2020, topping the charts as the month’s 4th most downloaded game on the platform. Its player base has exploded following the release of the wildly popular Netflix TV series at the end of last year. It’s not every day we see a nearly 5-year-old game to surpass new entries in the Madden NFL series, or even a new Star Wars game like Jedi: Fallen Order, but The Witcher 3 has done so with flying colors.

Of course, if one game can still dominate years after release, it’s Grand Theft Auto V. We’ve gotten used to seeing Rockstar’s open-world crime game at the top of the charts, and it once again took the top spot in January 2020. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare also had a busy month as January’s second most-downloaded game, followed by Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

With the lack of major releases throughout last month, it’s not surprising to see the list made up of older titles. The only major release of much consequence was the aforementioned Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which came out strong as the third most-downloaded game.

Here are January 2020’s top downloaded PS4 games. (Note that Top Downloads doesn’t necessarily mean purchases. This just means that players downloaded the game from the PSN during the month of January 2020.)

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition Star Wars Battlefront II Madden NFL 20 Minecraft EA Sports UFC 3 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Payday 2: Crimewave Edition NBA 2K20 God of War Need for Speed Heat Rainbow Six Siege Red Dead Redemption 2 Rocket League Resident Evil 2 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Need for Speed Payback Marvel’s Spider-Man

The month’s most downloaded PSVR games featured many of the same heavy hitters that continue to top charts. Again, without any notable new releases, Here’s the list:

Beat Saber Superhot VR Job Simulator Arizona Sunshine Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Creed: Rise to Glory DOOM VFR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Vacation Simulator Drunkn Bar Fight

[Source: PlayStation Blog]