Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has already surpassed 1.5 million copies sold within its first week on the market. However, that is a noticeable decline when compared to the previous DBZ entry Dragon Ball FighterZ. FighterZ reached 2 million copies within a week when it launched back in 2018, becoming the fastest-selling game in the franchise.

This comes by way of publisher Bandai Namco, in which it also shared its goal of Kakarot reaching 2 million copies sold by the year’s end. in comparison, Dragon Ball FighterZ had reached over 4 million units sold worldwide as of March 2019, nearly one year ago. Kakarot came to PS4, Xbox One, and PC last month and was one of January 2020’s most downloaded PS4 games. It was a departure for the series, leaning into RPG elements much more than previous games’ basic fighting mechanics. The game features iconic battles from the anime, spanning from the Frieza saga all the way to Majin Buu.

Though it hasn’t sold as quickly as FighterZ, it still performed well, critically. We awarded it an 8.0 here at PSLS, complimenting its RPG mechanics, art style, and combat. Mirroring the sales difference between the two, we also awarded FighterZ a slightly higher score of 8.5 here at PSLS, praising it for its art style and campaign. And despite releasing two years ago, FighterZ is still getting content, with its Season 3 update on the way later this year.

You can grab a copy of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot from Amazon and get $10 off.

[Source: Bandai Namco via VG24/7]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.