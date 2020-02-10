Barring Asian territories, Gunfire Games’ new parent company THQ Nordic now holds global distribution rights for the Remnant: From the Ashes physical edition. A release date is already set for the title’s new version, too. Physical copies for Remnant: From the Ashes will hit store shelves on March 17th for $39.99 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Digital editions of Gunfire Games’ survival action shooter launched on PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms late in August 2019. Remnant: From the Ashes was met with primarily favorable reviews, including our own which awarded the title an 8 out of 10. Notably, its gunplay, storytelling, and world-building received plenty of praise across the board. However, a noticeable lack of polish and a hit-or-miss multiplayer experience kept the post-apocalyptic adventure from reaching its full potential.

In Remnant: From the Ashes, survival action fans are treated to a unique experience. Since launch, Gunfire Games has consistently updated rolled out updates with improvements and free new content. The first of such post-launch content releases went live shortly after release, giving players access to Adventure Mode and a brand-new dungeon to explore. Adventure Mode allows players to re-roll a couple of Remnant: From the Ashes‘ biomes. Meanwhile, the Leto’s Lab dungeon debuted a research station replete with light puzzles, combat, and new details regarding the world’s backstory.

Thus far, Gunfire Games’ latest has performed fairly well. In October 2019, publisher Perfect World Entertainment relayed word that sales had crossed one million across all platforms. It doesn’t appear as though a more recent figure is publicly available.

[Source: THQ Nordic via Gamasutra]