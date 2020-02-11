When Destiny 2’s reset rolled around last Tuesday, players quickly realized that some of the items in their inventories had been deleted. This was following an update that added the Empyrean Foundation community event to the game. Bungie quickly brought Destiny 2 offline for emergency maintenance to locate and fix the problem. It took most of the day, but Bungie found the issue. Unfortunately, the only fix was to roll back the state of the game to just before reset. This was only a couple hours of lost progress, but for people who like to jump in right at reset, it resulted in losing some items and progress they had earned at the time. This week, Bungie took the Destiny 2 servers down again for the same issue.

Today was supposed to be the beginning of Crimson Days, Destiny 2’s yearly Valentine’s Day Crucible activity. This morning’s reset and hotfix were met with the same issues as last week. Players’ inventories were missing items. Once again, Bungie took Destiny 2 down in order to do emergency maintenance. Despite knowing what the problem is, servers have still been offline for a majority of the day while Bungie works on resolving the bug and rolling back the state of the game to this morning’s backups.

We are continuing to work on player account rollbacks from Hotfix 2.7.1.1. Maintenance is still expected to conclude around 7 PM PST. Another update will be provided by 5 PM PST. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) February 11, 2020

Bungie has continued to provide updates throughout the day but doesn’t expect maintenance to conclude until 7 pm PST/10 pm EST. Up until last week, Bungie had never needed to perform an account rollback on Destiny at all, either the first or second games. While the issues has been identified, it seems like the act of rolling back player accounts is an intensive one that takes the team most of the day to perform.

Besides activating Crimson Days (and deleting players’ inventories), today’s hotifx made a few minor adjustments. You can read the patch notes below to bide your time while you wait for the servers to come back online.

ACTIVITIES

Iron Banner

Added a Triumph to track Iron Banner Packages earned in Season 9. This will retroactively count all packages already earned this season.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Efrideet’s Gift Triumph from completing when players earned 50 Iron Banner packages in Season 9. This is retroactive

Gambit

Fixed an issue where resetting your Infamy rank could reset progress on the “Get Closer” pursuit. This is retroactive, and will auto-complete for any players that has already been above Mythic this season.

EVERVERSE

Carousel

Fixed an issue where Solar Class emotes were incorrectly priced. Emotes will now be correctly priced at 500 Silver, and the carousel will be visible once more.

[Source: Bungie]

