Zen Studios is probably best known for its array of pinball titles (Zen Pinball 2, Pinball FX3). The developer has a first-person dungeon-crawler under its belt as well, Operencia: The Stolen Sun, which originally launched in spring 2019 on the Epic Games Store and Xbox One. It won’t be long before Operencia’s unconventional fantasy world lands elsewhere. On March 31st, Zen Studios will release the dungeon-crawler on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG. A price for these platforms isn’t known, but Microsoft’s store listing suggests it may cost $29.99.

Get a good look at Operencia: The Stolen Sun in the latest trailer:

In crafting the land of Operencia, Zen Studios took inspiration from Central European folktales. Since the abduction of Sun King Napkiraly, Operencia has been bathed in darkness. Doom seems inevitable. Regardless, there’s much for players to experience. From navigating through carefully hidden “royal tombs” to exploring the World Tree’s vast wonders, Operencia: The Stolen Sun is replete with diverse locations across 13 unique “puzzle-filled levels.”

Throughout the adventure, players will encounter mythological locales, as well as a few historical ones that feature a fantastical twist. Romania’s Deva Fortress serves as one example, Balvanyos is yet another. Zen Studios took similar liberties with regards to actual historical figures, such as Attila the Hun.

Interestingly, a number of the seven party members players assume the role of in Operencia: The Stolen Sun are inspired by forgotten folk-tale heroes, including Knight Mezey and Sebastian the Dragon Slayer. It seems the champions of yore will be put to good use, too, since players must take up arms against 50 different enemy types.

Oprencia: The Stolen Sun is headed to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG on March 31, 2020.

[Source: Zen Studios via Gematsu]