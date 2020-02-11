First revealed at E3 2019, Square Enix and People Can Fly’s Outriders is getting ready for a big gameplay reveal later this week. Previously only announced for current-gen consoles and PC, Outriders is now confirmed to be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X. It’s also been pushed back from its original summer 2020 window to a new “Holiday 2020” release date. The Outriders PS5 and Xbox Series X versions, as well as the delay, were revealed in a new trailer showing off a blend of gameplay and cinematics. The initial reveal was intentionally vague, and this trailer finally gives us a much better look at what Outriders is all about, both in story and gameplay. Check out the trailer below:

Square Enix is holding a live stream on its Twitch channel on February 13 at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET. The stream will feature Game Director Bartek Kmita, Lead Writer Joshua Rubin and host Malik Forte. Kmita expressed his excitement at finally being able to show what the team has been working on, calling it the “most ambitious project” the studio has ever done.

It’s incredibly exciting to finally reveal what we have been working on for the last four years. Outriders is our first game since leaving Epic Games, and has grown from an idea of the game we always wanted to make to the most ambitious project People Can Fly has ever undertaken.

Outriders is a dark sci-fi RPG shooter featuring up to 3-player cooperative play. Players will create their own custom characters to travel across a vast variety of environments on this extremely hostile planet. Coming from People Can Fly, the developer behind Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgement, expect the action to be quick and brutal. Outriders combines gunplay with violent abilities and “an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets.”

Outriders is also the subject of Game Informer’s cover story next month (header image), so expect some deep dives into People Can Fly’s most ambitious project ever over the next 30 days.

You can preorder Outriders on Amazon now if you want to get a current-gen version. Outriders PS5 an Xbox Series X are not yet available to preorder.

