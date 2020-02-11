PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – February 11, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

February’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Throw Anything ($18.99)

PS4 Games

7th Sector ($19.99)

7th Sector Collector’s Edition ($24.99)

The Adventures of 00 Dilly ($14.99)

AO Tennis 2 ($59.99)

Arcade Archives SAINT DRAGON ($7.99)

Balthazar’s Dream ($7.99)

CARX DRIFT RACING ONLINE ($29.99)

Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle ($21.59)

Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions ($11.99/PS+ $9.59)

Mosaic ($19.99)

Mosaic 1% Edition ($24.99)

Mosaic Original Soundtrack ($5.99)

PandaBall ($15.99)

Pawarumi ($14.99)

Project Starship ($4.99)

Reed Remastered ($4.99)

Top Run ($4.99)

Underhero ($16.99/PS+ $13.59)

The Unicorn Princess ($29.99)

Yakuza 3 remastered ($24.99)

Yakuza 5 Remastered ($24.99)

Zomb ($9.99)

PS Vita Games

Balthazar’s Dream ($7.99)

Reed Remastered ($4.99)

