Pine Studio has another puzzler on the way, The Academy. In addition to iOS and Android releases, The Academy will launch across PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms. The team has yet to unveil a solid release date, but a Spring 2020 launch window is on the cards. Pricing details also remain under wraps for the time being.

Pine Studio’s announcement of The Academy came alongside a teaser trailer for the puzzle title. It doesn’t offer a full look at what players can expect. However, the teaser certainly sets the stage for something rather mysterious. Check it out in the following video:

As the title itself teases, Pine Studios’ latest takes place in Arbor’s Academy, a famed institution that “only welcomes the best and the brightest.” A centuries-old mystery that looms over both the Academy and the town of Arbor is in need of unraveling. Obviously, this is where the player comes into the picture, assuming the role of a freshman named Sam.

With the help of friends, Sam will aim to overcome all of the challenges set before him. One such challenge just so happens to concern an ancient mystery embedded in Arbor’s Academy history. A grand total of 200 handcrafted puzzles stand in his way, along with the Academy’s various secrets. Apparently, even the most adept puzzle-solving players are likely to find the puzzles especially trying. The Academy’s Professor Layden-like adventure seems as though it will give players plenty of content to sink their teeth into.

A number of other puzzle-centric titles are one the way for PS4. The Danganronpa-inspired Thief’s Roulette serves as one. Cyberpunk game 7th Sector, which is already available on PSN, represents another.

[Source: Pine Studio via Gematsu]