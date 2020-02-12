Behaviour Interactive plans to embark on an international tour this year for its multiplayer hit, Dead by Daylight. The studio will attend a number of industry shows and community-centric events. During the tour, Behaviour Interactive will unveil “new IPs,” as well as share information about upcoming projects, Dead by Daylight Mobile among them.

A total of five markets are on Behaviour Interactive’s tour schedule: Canada, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom and, United States. In these territories, the Dead by Daylight studio will attend various shows to host booths, engage with fans, and hold events exclusively for press.

Stops on the 2020 tour include PAX East later this month, GDC in March, Amsterdam’s TwitchCON EU in early May, Montréal-based Dead by Daylight 4th Anniversary event, and E3 2020. In the back half of the year, Behaviour Interactive aims to attend gamescom and PAX West in August, San Diego’s TwitchCON NA in September, the UK-based EGX in October, and, finally, DreamHack Atlanta which takes place in November.

Dead by Daylight has been an incredible success for the Canadian studio. According to Behaviour’s blog post about its 2020 tour plans, the developer revealed that 15 million players have survived its asymmetrical horrors. Apparently, the game is bigger than ever, too. No doubt such success has been bolstered by ongoing DLC support.

Scream’s Ghostface began hunting down Dead by Daylight survivors during summer 2019. Months later, Stranger Things‘ Demogorgon joined the fun, alongside Hawkins, Indiana’s very own Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington. The most recent DLC, Cursed Legacy, introduced an original killer, survivor, and a brand-new map.

Dead by Daylight is out now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Behaviour Interactive]

