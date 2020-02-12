Mighty Kingdom’s Conan Chop Chop is being delayed yet again. Its February 25th release has now been pushed to an unspecified date in Q2 2020. Therefore, it could launch anywhere between early April and late June on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One.

The action-adventure rogue-like originally had a September 2019 release date. Conan Chop Chop’s first delay moved it to late February. According to publisher Funcom, the most recent push will give Mighty Kingdom extra time to complete the team’s vision. Funcom said in a statement, “the developers have been given more time to ensure both Chops are in place in the upcoming hack and slash rogue-lite Conan Chop Chop.”

Set in the Conan the Barbarian universe, Conan Chop Chop sees the world nearing its doom. Should the wicked wizard Thoth-Amon successfully unleash an ancient evil known as Xaltotun, the world will succumb to perpetual darkness. Of course, only Conan can thwart Thoth-Amon’s treacherous machinations. Actually, that’s not entirely true, players will have the option to play as a few other “badass warrior gods,” all of whom are just as capable as Conan. And the title’s myriad weapons and legendary items will give players numerous ways in which to customize their preferred playstyle.

Check out Conan Chop Chop’s E3 2019 reveal trailer for a good look at what to expect:

In Conan Chop Chop, players can either venture through the world alone or join up to three other players. The multiplayer features will serve both online and local co-op. Either way, there will be plenty to explore, from the unbelievably hot lands of Hyperboria to the freezing landscapes in Vanaheim. These deadly locales won’t serve as the only threat, either. Before Thoth-Amon can be reached, players will need to make their way past several “ruthless bosses,” such as The Giant Sand Worm of Koth.

[Source: Funcom via Gematsu]