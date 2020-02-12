Amid announcements of a bunch of new The Last of Us Part II merch yesterday, you may have missed the free The Last of Us Part II PS4 theme that dynamically switches between the newly revealed key art based on your system clock. During the day, the theme is a peaceful image of Ellie playing guitar in a forest. At night, it switches to Ellie hunkered behind a tree while some particularly nasty looking people hunt for her. The firelight from their torches flickers, giving life to the scene as a hauntingly eerie soundtrack plays gently in the background. Take a look at the free The Last of Us Part II PS4 theme in the trailer below:

How to get your free The Last of Us Part II PS4 Theme

To get your free The Last of Us Part II PS4 theme, simply log in to your PSN account your PS4 or the PS Store site and enter the appropriate code below based on your region.

Americas: 4FMP-BBNM-J5L3

Europe/AU/NZ/Russia/Middle East/Africa/India: 9DEK-PKNG-N445

Japan and Asia: RRR3-H3NG-6CJN

Once you’ve redeemed the theme you can download and use it freely on your PS4.

Earlier this month, the ESRB rated The Last of Us Part II, giving the game descriptors for “Nudity” and “Sexual Content.” At this point, the context surrounding those descriptors is unknown, but they are a first for Naughty Dog, who has never had a *ahem* “naughty” rating description in one of its games.

Sony and Naughty Dog also revealed yesterday that the Ellie Edition was being restocked after quickly selling out of its initial run. It will be available starting Thursday, February 13, at 6 am PST at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart.com, Target, and in Canada exclusively at EB Games for $229.99 USD/$299.99 CAD. Make sure to get up early and watch the Amazon page closely. This restock is sure to go fast.

The Last of Us Part II releases on May 29, 2020 exclusively for PS4.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]

