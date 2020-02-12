Though The Division 2 may seem perfect for a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X port, Ubisoft Massive doesn’t have such a project on the cards. Instead, the developer aims to focus on continuously improving the experience on this current console generation’s platforms.

Associate Creative Director Yannick Banchereau made note of this during an interview with Daily Star. Banchereau told the UK publication, “we are not looking at porting it to new platforms.” He added, “what I can tell you is that we are not making a specific version for those for those consoles, we are very much focused on just working on what we have now and making that as good as possible.”

Of course, backwards compatibility may very well allow players to explore The Division 2’s world on the new consoles. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot hinted at the possibilities concerning backwards compatibility during a recent financial call. Guillermot told investors in part, “[next-gen] consoles will be running almost all the back catalog of the previous consoles… It will help the old generations to continue to be big consoles on the market for years to come.” What this may entail for live-service titles such as The Division 2 remains to be seen.

Regardless, The Division 2 apparently has a bright future ahead. On March 3rd, the sequel’s first major expansion, Warlords of New York, will go live. Players will return to Manhattan for a summer-set story taking place eight months after the dollar flu outbreak.

This is the best time to jump into the experience, too. From now until March 3rd, The Division 2 is available on PSN for just $2.99.

[Source: Daily Star]