Japanese developer/publisher Capcom recently updated its Platinum Titles list, which highlights all the games under the company’s belt that have reached at least one million copies sold. After only 11 months on the market, Devil May Cry 5 has now surpassed 3.1 million copies sold worldwide. It is the bestselling game in the history of the series, outpacing sales of the individual versions of Devil May Cry 4.

Devil May Cry 5 is currently the 19th bestselling Capcom game ever, ahead of Dead Rising 2, but behind the Monster Hunter: World expansion Iceborne, which is counted as its own release. Capcom separates multiple versions of the same games, accounting for ports or up-scaled renditions. For example, the PS3/Xbox 360 version of Devil May Cry 4 is listed as selling 3 million copies, while the PS4/Xbox One remaster Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition has reached 1.4 million units sold. There are multiple examples of this since the DMC series is no stranger to re-releases, ports, and remasters. If each entry were consolidated, Devil May Cry 5 would technically not the best-selling game in the series, as Devil May Cry 4 has sold a grand total of more than 4 million copies. However, as compared to the launch release of each game, 5 takes the crown.

Overall, the entire Devil May Cry series has 31 entries (also counting the numerous ports and remasters that have released over the years) and has reached 21 million units sold worldwide. The total includes the Ninja Theory-developed DmC: Devil May Cry, which serves as a reboot/prequel, though it’s often considered the black sheep of the series due to its depiction of the main character Dante.

We very much enjoyed Devil May Cry 5 here at PSLS, awarding it a score of 8.0 and praising it for its visuals, variety in gameplay, and heavy metal music. Within a month after launch, it had already reached 2 million copies sold, making it one of the fastest-selling games in the series as well. You can still grab a copy of DMC5 for less than $20 through the PS Store thanks to the Critics’ Choice sale, but that ends on February 18, 2020.

[Source: Capcom]

