It’s been quite some time since developer Ubisoft Massive shared an update about its Avatar game. At present, it does not seem as though this will change in any drastic manner soon. However, the team is at least willing to inform those interested that the project remains in production.

At a preview event for The Division 2’s Warlords of New York expansion, Screen Rant asked developers about progress on Avatar. Aside from a confirmation that production is still ongoing, the publication didn’t receive much in the way of concrete details. On whether the game remains in development, Producer Jesper Karabanov simply answered, “yes, but I can’t speak about it. I can’t talk about it.”

Ubisoft announced its Avatar project back in February 2017. At the time, the only confirmed information concerned a Pandora setting and the inclusion of the Na’vi. Clearly, not much has changed on this front.

The most recent news arrived in December 2018, but it did not come directly from Ubisoft. An update instead surfaced thanks to a trademark application filing from 20th Century Fox, the film distribution company behind James Cameron’s Avatar series. The application specifically related to video games has the title Avatar: Pandora Rising attached. Presently, a listing on the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) where it was filed indicates the trademark was “registered and published” in May 2019.

At this rate, it is anyone’s guess as to when Ubisoft will be ready to unveil more details. No one should anticipate a launch before early 2021, though. Ubisoft recently revealed that five of its AAA games will hit store shelves before then. Avatar doesn’t seem as if it counts among the bunch.

