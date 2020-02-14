Since its release in June 2019, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled has received a wealth of additional content in the form of its Grand Prix seasonal events. These content drops have given players new characters to earn, tracks to race on, and customization options to enjoy, spanning various themes across each event. The game’s upcoming Grand Prix will be the final one, though that doesn’t mean the content will stop. Following its release—the date of which is currently unknown—players will still be able to participate in a new challenge system, compete in time trials against Beenox staff, and can still look forward to additional characters and items to unlock after the conclusion of the event.

In total (including the base game), Beenox has released 40 different kart styles, 51 characters, 321 character skins, and 40 tracks, with more planned for the future.

The new challenge system will allow players to earn Wumpa coins through Daily, Weekly, and Pro (monthly) events. You can spend your Wumpa coins in the Pit Stop on items from each Grand Prix season, which can be refreshed twice a day for more chances to customize their characters and karts. Joining the challenge system are new time trials based on times earned by Beenox staff members. Beating the team’s times won’t be easy, but if you manage to do so, you’ll unlock a “special reward” exclusively for players who complete this challenge.

Players can still look forward to the following:

New Characters

New Karts

New Legendary Skins

Legendary Skin Re-colors

New Decals

New Paint Jobs

Considering how well Crash Team Racing sold, it makes sense to see Activision continue supporting it. After all, the kart racing remake had the best launch month in series’ history, beating even the N. Sane Trilogy. While it’s not entirely clear how many copies the racer has sold, it managed to dominate sales charts around the time of launch. And with the luxury of launching across PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, the remake has sped into the hands of many players across the globe.

The final Grand Prix event will be detailed next week—one that Beenox says is “one of the best yet”—and a release will probably follow shortly after. If it’s like other Grand Prix events, players can expect it to last about a month and end mid-March, at which time the above-mentioned challenges and time trials will go live.

[Source: Activision]