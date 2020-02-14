Happy Valentine’s Day, folks! Nothing says “I love you” like Sonic the Hedgehog, right? To coincide with the live-action film’s debut, which releases today, Build-a-Bear has launched its own line of Sonic the Hedgehog movie plushes and accessories. You can purchase them from the website directly, or starting on February 15, 2020, you can buy them in stores across the United States. The line features plushes of the blue hedgehog himself, various Sonic clothing options for the regular bears, and even Sonic plushes that talk when you push their hand, featuring phrases from the movie.

Check out all of Build-a-Bear’s Sonic the Hedgehog movie bear options in the gallery below:

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie was announced in 2014 and saw a few production difficulties on its way to release. Following its initial trailer last year, fans voiced their displeasure with Sonic’s design, prompting the production studio to go back to the drawing board. The redesign caused the movie’s release date to be delayed from November 2019 to Valentine’s Day 2020. The VFX studio responsible for the redesign was also shut down after working “extreme hours” to get the film ready for its release date.

The film is in theaters right now, stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik. The Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been earning generally positive reveiws from critics, better than most video game films, which are notorious for their poor reception. It currently sits at a 64% certified “Fresh” rating on rotten tomatoes.

What do you make of the new Build-a-Bear Sonic the Hedgehog line? Sure, it’s cute, but is it on par with Baby Sonic? (On that note, why wasn’t Build-a-Bear’s design based on that version of Sonic?) You can buy the Deluxe Build-a-Bear Sonic the Hedgehog package now for $53, or deck out your other favorite bears with Sonic merch.

[Source: Build-a-Bear]