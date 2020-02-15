The NPD Group has published an interesting new report that sheds some light on the actual impact of Netflix’s The Witcher in the United States.

Starting with the books, NPD noted that in the two weeks following Netflix’s release, The Witcher‘s U.S. physical book revenue experienced a 562 percent year-on-year increase. The Last Wish, which the show heavily borrowed from, was December 2019’s best-seller. A TV show tie-in edition of The Last Wish was released in the U.S. on November 12th, which went on to become the fastest-selling book in the series.

In the video game world, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt‘s December physical sales in the U.S. were 554 percent higher compared to December 2018. Worth noting that The Witcher III‘s Nintendo Switch version was released in October 2019 so some of the increase can be attributed to that. However, in the weeks following Netflix’s premiere, there was a boost in sales across all platforms.

Even if we exclude sales of The Witcher III‘s Switch version, we’re left with a whopping 63 percent year-on-year increase in physical sales on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

“The takeaway from this success for IP holders is to keep a pulse on market trends across entertainment, and creatively explore existing IP so they can capitalize on growing interest in new categories that fit their IP, just as The Witcher has with its Netflix series,” wrote NPD’s Executive Director, Sartori Bernbeck. “And for those looking to license IP for new content, it is important to prospect as creatively as possible and look for specialized trends in other areas of the entertainment, such as book IP, that could translate strong source material into large followings.”

Netflix’s The Witcher has been renewed for a second season.

[Source: NPD]