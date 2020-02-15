PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

PS4, Xbox One End-of-Cycle Sales in U.S. ‘Considerably Lower’ Compared to Their Predecessors

Following the publication of NPD Group’s January 2020 report, senior industry analyst Daniel Ahmad pointed out that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sales are declining faster than expected in the United States. Both current-gen consoles’ end-of-cycle sales are “considerably lower” compared to where the PS3 and Xbox 360 stood back in January 2013 ahead of their successors’ launches.

U.S. hardware spending in January 2020 totaled $129 million, a 35 percent year-on-year decline. Nintendo Switch was the only console that remained steady.

Putting aside the fact that current-gen consoles have already sold a considerably higher amount of units, Ahmed suggested a couple of other reasons for the sharper decline. “PS4 and Xbox One have both held at current price points for a number of years,” he said before adding that the PS5 and Xbox Series X were announced quite early and both Sony and Microsoft confirmed backwards compatibility. According to Ahmad, a shift to HD gaming across multiple devices and delays of key titles planned for 2020 also contributed to a faster decline in PS4 and Xbox One sales.

PS4-exclusive The Last of Us Part II and CD Projekt RED’s highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 were both delayed to Q2 and Q3 2020, respectively. Both titles are expected to eventually land on next-gen platforms alongside blockbusters like Assassin’s Creed and Call of Duty.

[Source: Video Games Chronicle]

