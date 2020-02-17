While we wait on worldwide stats pertaining to Dreams‘ sales performance, it seems to be a hit, at least in the UK. It ranked among the region’s top 10 bestsellers during its launch week, taking the 8th spot ahead of Luigi’s Mansion 3 and NBA 2K20. This strong sales performance is in line with its critical success, which has been positive across many outlets and currently holds a metascore of 90 on Metacritic.

The full version of Dreams released on February 14, 2020, giving users the tools to create nearly anything imaginable, from games to animation and music (or a mixture of all three), all while sharing those creations with players around the globe. Players have created Dreams renditions of popular games like Fallout 4, a Cyberpunk 2077 PS1 de-make, and a slew of other recognizable properties. The Media Molecule-developed game was in the works for over seven years following the launch of the studio’s last major project, LittleBigPlanet 2. A smaller portion of the team separately worked on Tearaway and Tearaway Unfolded, which released for the PS Vita and PS4, respectively.

One thing to note is that these UK stats only pertain to retail versions of the game sold last week (and Dreams was only on market for two days of the week). And since there was a huge buy-in thanks to the game’s Early Access version which launched last year, a good portion of Dreams‘ sales were early digital copies not even accounted for in these numbers. Players who bought and participated in Early Access were upgraded to the final version when it launched last week. We’ll get additional sales data for the US market when February 2020’s NPD results release in mid-March.

Here are the top ten bestselling games in the UK for the week ending February 15, 2020:

FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Yakuza Remastered Collection Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Dreams Luigi’s Mansion 3 NBA 2K20

You can look forward to PSLS’ review of Dreams shortly. For now, you can enjoy the nearly endless possibilities in-game thanks to the thousands of talented creators across the Dreamiverse.

[Source: Games Industry]

