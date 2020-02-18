Recently, the Nintendo Switch version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was updated to include cross-save functionality with PC (via GOG and Steam). However, PlayStation players should not get their hopes up for The Witcher 3 cross-save to come to the PS4 or Xbox One, at least right now. A representative on behalf of developer CD Projekt RED confirmed that this feature was developed with Saber Interactive with the Switch in mind. It does not have cross-save in the works for any other platforms at this time.

Speaking with USgamer, the rep said:

This option is something we designed for the Switch version specifically, together with Saber Interactive—the team which was closely cooperating with us on the Switch port. There are no plans regarding similar functionality in the other versions of The Witcher 3.

That doesn’t wholly rule out cross-save eventually making its way to The Witcher 3 on PS4 and Xbox One, but for right now, it’s a perk that Switch and PC owners get to claim as their own. CD Projekt RED notes that utilizing cross-save with modded Witcher 3 PC files could potentially cause issues though, so be cautious if you plan to use the feature.

The Nintendo Switch version of The Witcher 3 released in October 2019 and was a result of a collaboration between prolific Polish developer CD Projekt RED and Saber Interactive. Though the Switch version is noticeably downgraded when compared to other platforms, the port has been well-received for running on such a limited machine.

The Witcher 3 came to PS4 in spring 2015 to universal acclaim. It garnered critical and commercial success at the time but recently saw a spike in sales and engagement due to the release of the Netflix show in December. In fact, the show led to a 554% year-on-year increase of physical The Witcher 3 sales during December 2019.

Cross-save functionality has become more ubiquitous in recent years, though it’s not quite a universal standard just yet. Destiny 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Fortnite, and the Nintendo Switch version of the hit RPG Divinity: Original Sin II (much like The Witcher 3, this is compatible with PC only) all include some form of cross-save or cross-progression among systems. There are many other examples of multiplatform cross-save implementation within the PlayStation ecosystem, especially between PS4 and PS Vita titles that support cross-buy (like Sound Shapes or Hotline Miami).

Cross-save still has a long way to go, but seeing it added in massive tentpole AAA games might help it become a universal standard in the near future, as gaming becomes more unified and less platform-based. For now, you’ll have to stick to The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch or PC if you plan on utilizing cross-save functionality.

[Source: USgamer]