Starting today, February 19, 2020, the Essential Picks sale is live on the PS Store, featuring discounts on some of the platform’s hottest games. This runs concurrently with the Remasters and Retro sale, so there’s no shortage of savings on PS4 titles. The Essential Picks sale has a slew of discounts on heavy hitters like Gran Turismo Spec II, Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, along with dozens of others.

Now is a great opportunity to grab DOOM and its VR counterpart DOOM VFR, since both are on sale. With DOOM: Eternal set to launch next month, this is the perfect time to get caught up on the series. And with the recent release of the Metro Exodus DLC Sam’s Story, now’s the time to pick up a copy of the base game, which is also available at a discount.

Below are some the Essential Picks Sale highlights, but make sure you check out the PS Store for the full list:

Essential Picks PlayStation Store Sale Highlights

A Way Out – $14.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition – $19.99

Batman: Arkham Knight – $9.99

Bloodborne – $14.99

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition – $39.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – $19.79

Crash + Sypro Triple Play Bundle – $59.99

DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle – $34.99

DOOM VFR

Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition – $13.99

Farpoint – $9.99

Gran Turismo Spec II – $22.49

Grand Theft Auto V – $14.99

L.A. Noire – $19.99

Metro Exodus – $23.99

Need for Speed: Heat – $29.99

No Man’s Sky – $22.49

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – $19.99

RAGE 2 – $29.99

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition – $39.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $44.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology – Man of Medan – $17.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – $14.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition – $32.99

Until Dawn $14.99

WWE 2K20 – $29.99

The PS Store will often see major sales like this each month, so if there’s nothing that catches your eye this time, be sure to check in next month for more deals. The Essential Picks sale will be available in North America through March 3, 2020.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]