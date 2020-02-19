Starting on February 20, 2020, the newest Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Grand Prix will be available to all players for free. Titled Gasmoxia, this event will give racers a laundry list of new content, from new skins, challenges, rewards, and of course, a new track to enjoy. Gasmoxia will serve as the game’s final Grand Prix, after around eight months of support from Activision and Beenox.

The theme of this Grand Prix is out of this world fast-food. The new Drive-Thru Danger track features an all-out battle between two space restaurants: Nuclear Pizza and Toxic Burger on Nitros Oxide’s home planet. Activision describes it as “the most technical track ever assembled” in the game. It will send players up to the atmosphere above Gasmoxia, and is expected to have lots of twists and turns and ways to fail, much like Mario Kart’s (in)famous Rainbow Road.

You’ll also get the chance to earn a new character named Emperor Velo, additional time trials to compete in, and lots of extra items to grab during the event. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect when Gasmoxia goes live (click to enlarge):

New Character

Emperor Velo

Grand Prix Rewards

18 new items under the bronze, silver, and gold tiers

The Pit Stop

Characters and Skins

Astronaut Kong

N. Brioctopus

Buccaneer Ami

Corsair Liz

Raider Megumi

Marauder Isabella

Privateer Tawna

Space Spyro

Kart Sets and Wheels

Velo Chopper Kart

Atomic Wheels

Challenges

Quick

Dominator

Online Racer

Fashion Show

Daily

Hit and Run

Bacon Eater

Careful Driver

Weekly

Uka-Uka’s Minion

Beating the Clock

Turbocharged

Themed

Better Than Yourself

Fun with Letters

Shiny New Toys

Pro

On My Own Ground

That Was Fast

Keep Nagging

Champion Kart and Decal

Finish in the top 5% of the Grand Prix leaderboards and win the Champion Kart and Gasmoxia signature decal

Don’t worry about the future of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. Although Gasmoxia is the final Grand Prix, Activision and Beenox will continue to support the game with lots more added content in the future, encouraging players to continue coming back for more.

Haven’t hopped in a kart yet? Grab Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for just $33 dollars and take a “crash” course before the new Grand Prix goes live.

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made using these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.