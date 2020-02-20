Developer Mimimi’s real-time tactics title Desperados III finally has a launch window. It will release sometime this summer on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. At the time of writing, a specific date and other details remain under wraps.

In addition to offering a launch window, publisher THQ Nordic shared a brand-new trailer for Desperados III. The fresh look runs just under two minutes in length, focusing on sharpshooter and veteran field medic Doc McCoy. See how he fits into the grand scheme of things in the video below:

Serving as a prequel to Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive, Desperados III explores the origins of notorious gunslinger John Cooper and his gang. Throughout the experience, an array of challenges will put the player’s tactical prowess to the test. Combining specialists, strategic planning, and the perfect execution of stealth should prove imperative to overcoming said challenges.

Desperados III features five playable characters, all unique with their own set of skills. Every mission brings something different to the table, giving players access to myriad paths and solutions for each. Strategic planning will especially come into play when facing larger enemy setups. However, carefully devising a plan and immaculate timing can ensure victory. Not every problem requires a lethal solution, though. Players can choose between tackling something with either deadly options or those of the non-lethal variety.

Mimimi and THQ Nordic announced the new Desperados entry in August 2018. Few details have surfaced since then. Yet, with the release now months away, Desperados and real-time strategy fans are bound to begin learning more soon.

[Source: THQ Nordic via Gematsu]