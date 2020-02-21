Hope your wallets are ready because the PS Store has yet another massive list of discounted games, this time, thanks to the Big in Japan Sale. Starting today, February 21, 2020, you’ll be able to save on over 500 Japanese-published titles, with discounts of up to 70% off. Highlights include NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition for $19.99, Code Vein for $35.99, Resident Evil 7 for $14.99, Shenmue III for $35.99, and Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package for $29.99.

A physical version of Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package was just recently announced, scheduled for a March 17, 2020 release date. But those who don’t want to wait and want to save some cash, can grab it digitally right now for 70% off. It features nearly every Kingdom Hearts experience from the original trilogy and its numerous spin-off games (10 games in total). It does, however, lack Kingdom Hearts III’s Re:MIND DLC.

The Big in Japan Sale is set to run until March 5, 2020, so make sure to grab what you want before then. Keep in mind, this runs alongside the PS Store’s Essential Picks Sale, which features a slew of AAA PS4 games, also at discounts up to 70% off. In other words, there’s no shortage of discounted digital games on the PS Store right now. You’ll even find discounts on PS3 and PS Vita games, though their selections aren’t as robust as PS4.

For the full list, make sure you visit the PS Store or the PlayStation Blog. We’ll include a list of highlights below:

PS Store Big in Japan Sale Highlights

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – $29.99

CODE VEIN – $35.99

DANGANRONPA 1•2 RELOAD – $19.99

DANGANRONPA V3: KILLING HARMONY – $23.99

DARK SOULS III – $14.99

DEAD RISING 4: FRANK’S BIG PACKAGE – $19.99

DISGAEA 1 COMPLETE – $24.99

DISGAEA 4 COMPLETE + – $34.99

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – $11.99

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 – $35.99

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: IRON RAIN – $29.99

FINAL FANTASY VIII REMASTERED – $11.99

HITMAN GO: DEFINITIVE EDITION – $1.59

JUDGMENT – $29.99

KINGDOM HEARTS ALL-IN-ONE PACKAGE – $29.99

METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN – $4.99

MY HERO: ONE’S JUSTICE – $14.99

NI NO KUNI II: REVENANT KINGDOM – $20.39

NIER:AUTOMATA GAME OF THE YORHA EDITION – $19.99

NIOH – THE COMPLETE EDITION – $19.49

RESIDENT EVIL 7 BIOHAZARD – $14.99

SHENMUE III – $35.99

STREET FIGHTER V – $7.99

TALES OF BERSERIA – $14.99

TEKKEN 7 – $14.99

THE LEGEND OF HEROES: TRAILS OF COLD STEEL II – $27.99

VALKYRIA CHRONICLES REMASTERED + VALKYRIA CHRONICLES 4 BUNDLE – $17.99

YU-GI-OH! LEGACY OF THE DUELIST – $9.99

You can look over the full list of discounted games on the PlayStation Blog and PS Store. Find a deal you like that we didn’t list here? Be sure to drop it in the comments below and let everyone know.

