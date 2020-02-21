Sabotage Studio, the development team behind action-platformer The Messenger, will soon be ready to announce its next project. The official reveal will go live next month on March 19th. However, the studio prepared a brief teaser to sate fans until that day comes.

Check it out in the following video:

As you can see, the 30-second teaser is essentially a moving version of the video’s thumbnail. There’s some nice backing music, though. Still, aside from the image of the eclipse, the teaser itself does not offer much in the way of hints as to what Sabotage Studio has up its sleeve. At least the wait to find out more information won’t be a long one.

Founded in 2016, the Quebec City-based Sabotage Studio launched its first game, The Messenger, in August 2018. Devolver Digital published the action-platformer, which first released on the Nintendo Switch and PC. The NES-style Metroidvania finally made its way to the PlayStation 4 last March. Sabotage studio launched The Messenger’s first and only post-launch DLC, Picnic Panic, for free several months thereafter in July.

Since its release, The Messenger continues to receive praise across the board. Critical reception was beyond favorable, reflected in quite a few award nominations and a slew of wins. Most notably, The Messenger took home prizes from the Game Developers Conference, Montréal Independent Game Festival, and the 2018 Game Awards. The latter award ceremony saw Sabotage Studio win Best Indie Game debut that year. It should be interesting to learn what the team is currently hard at work on.

[Source: Sabotage Studio via Gematsu]