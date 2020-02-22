Universal Mechanics:

UI: The UI has been updated

Z Assist Selection: You can now select 3 different assists per character

Limit Break:

The last character gains the following three buffs:

More damage

Gains 1 bar of ki gauge

The opponent gets less recoverable health when hit (other than invulnerable moves)

Rising jump attacks:

Various jumping attacks do not hit crouching state opponents while rising

When landing from the air in blockstun, characters are now in crouching state

Characters are now considered grounded right before landing

Superiority Gauge: Added a gauge that shows the percentage of your entire team’s health remaining

Ki Charge:

Reduced recovery

Reflects Ki blasts

Can be cancelled into Superdash with the H button while mid Ki Charge

Even if the Ki Gauge is full, Ki Charge will still charge for a short duration

Vanish: Can be cancelled into Superdash or special moves when it causes a cinematic

Dragon Rush:

Made it easier to connect in an air combo

Can be cancelled into from 5L

Can be cancelled into Vanish when it hits in a combo

When Dragon Rushes clash, air options (double jumps and airdashes) are now restored

Dragon Rush (Snapback):

The opponent comes in faster

The opponent can delay their incoming timing by inputting 4

EX Specials: EX specials only cost 0.5 bars now

6M: When cancelled into airdash during Sparking, the airdash will not cross over the opponent

5/2H: Does more damage when it causes a cinematic

j.H: Landing recovery is removed when it causes a cinematic

Guard Cancel Change: Gave it a higher attack level for clashes

Z Assist:

Made it so that if the opponent has not been out of blockstun for a set amount of time, Z Assists cannot be used again

Made Z Assists hit away from them (uncertain what this means)

Changed where Z Assists appear

Air Dash: You can now airdash by inputting 9 right after jumping

Attacks on Sub-Characters: Made it possible to cancel when and attack hits sub-characters like Saibamen or the Ginyu force

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where landing recovery was carried over from a previous jump

Fixed a bug where hurtboxes would act strangely when an attack was done after blockstun

Made it so hitboxes don’t appear while the opponent is in hitstop from some attacks that cause a cinematic

Characters:

Goku (SSJ)

2M

Increased range

Increased active frames

Increased recovery

Increased startup

(This change increases SSJ Goku’s reach, and establishes more differences between him, Base Goku and Blue Goku)

5S

Changed knockback

(This change is to make it easier for 5S to combo into its follow up hits)

Instant Transmission Kamehameha

Startup is faster when the opponent is being comboed

(This change makes it easier to combo)

236S (Ground, Upward Angled)

Increased damage

Decreased recovery

Decreased active frames

Decreased untech time

(This change is to make it easier to use in neutral)

Vegeta (SSJ)

2M

Made the hitbox taller

Adjusted hurtbox

(This change is to make it easier to combo. The hurtbox was adjusted using the smallest Vegeta as a basis)

5S

Changed knockback

(This change is to make it easier for 5S to combo into its follow up hits)

236X

When the ground version is cancelled into other moves, Vegeta keeps his air options

(This change allows him to double jump and airdash after vanishing this move)

214H

Appears behind the opponent and does a followup on hit

Ground bounces when it causes a cinematic

(This change increases the use cases for the EX version, and distinguishes it from the M version)

Big Bang Attack (H+S)

Changed the knockback on the air version

(Made it easier to Ultimate Z Change and combo after)

Piccolo

j.M

Made the tracking in the autocombo version more precise

(This change makes it easier to combo)

214X

Increased the buffer time into supers

(Made it easier to combo into supers)

214L/M

The armor starts earlier on the ground versions

(The armor was adjusted to be in line with other characters)

214L/H

Air version has faster startup

(Made it easier to use in combos and in neutral)

236M

Changed the distance Piccolo travels after he crosses up on the air version

(Made it easier to hit small characters)

Z Assist (A Type)

Shoots two homing balls

Adjusted each hit’s damage, overall damage is higher

Decreased startup

Increased the hitstop on hit

(Made it easier to use to match other assists)

Gohan (Teen)

5LL

Added landing recovery

(Made it impossible to true blockstring until Sparking runs out)

5S

Changed knockback

(This change is to make it easier for 5S to combo into its follow up hits)

j.2S

Made the initial hitbox larger

(This change was to make combos easier)

214X

Changed its hit effect on cinematic hits

(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Gohan does not land before the combo ends)

214H

Made the hitbox taller

Made the pushbox taller

Increased active frames

(Made it easier to hit opponents directly above Gohan)

j.236M

Changed knockback

(Made it easier to use in combos)

j.236H

Reduced damage

Added damage proration

Increased recovery on block

(This change is to reduce the move’s strengh since EX moves cost less now)

Father Son Kamehameha – Full Power

Increased untech time

Changed the final hit’s effect

(This change adds more knockdown advantage)

Frieza

2M

Made the hitbox taller

(Made it easier to combo)

j.M

Made the tracking in the autocombo version more precise

(This change makes it easier to combo)

j.2H

Changed the knockback when it causes a cinematic

Increased the amount of time the opponent slides on a cinematic hit

Removed landing recovery on a cinematic hit

Adjusted the distance Frieza moves

Added landing recovery

(This change increases advantage on hit, making it easier to continue offense. Furthermore, it also makes it easier to combo into supers. Made it hit grounded opponents when done immediately after a jump.)

j.S

Hits superdash

Increased untech time

Reduced damage

Added landing recovery

(This change is to make it more usable in neutral and easier to combo in the corner)

236S

Changed the effect on cinematic hit

When the move does not hit in close range, the projectile moves slower

(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Frieza does not land before the combo ends. Made it easier to land the final hit when the move connects)

Sorbet’s Ray Gun (S during Golden Frieza deactivation)

Increased minimum damage

Changed the effect on air hit

Removed its ‘followup super’ damage proration

(Made it easier to use in combos and to hit opponents)

Golden Frieza

You can now cancel Golden Frieza by doing the same input

Golden Frieza’s timer does not count down during Sparking

Added cancels into other normals to the following normals: 5LLL, 5H, 5S, 2S, j.2S

Fixed a bug where the tech after deactivating acted strangely

(This change increases the use cases for Golden Frieza and added cancel options he didn’t have before)

Ginyu

5M

Increased distance travelled

(Made it easier to use in combos and neutral)

2M

Increased distance travelled

(Made it easier to combo into 2H. Made it easier to use in combos and neutral)

j.M

Increased active frames

Increased recovery

Adjusted hitbox

Adjusted hurtbox

(Made it easier to combo and made it not hit in weird looking ways)

5H

Deflects Ki blasts while Ginyu spins

Holding the button increases the damage

Cannot be blocked standing

(Increased use cases. Increased its damage on top of the universal damage increase on 5Hs)

5S (Guldo)

Decreased startup

Increased damage

Increased untech time

Increased hitstop

Increased hitbox

(Buffed the move and added it to Ginyu’s Z Assist. Made it easier to use in combos)

5S (Burter)

Increased untech time

Decreased damage proration

Increased hitstop on the final hit

Increased pushbox while Burter moves

Increased travel distance

(Buffed the move and added it to Ginyu’s Z Assist. Made it easier to use in combos and in neutral)

5S (Jeice)

Reduced Jeice’s recovery

Changed where Jeice appears

Ground bounces on hit

(Buffed the move and added it to Ginyu’s Z Assist. Made it easier to use in combos)

236X

Increased air version’s active frames

Increased air version’s travel distance

(Made it easier to use in neutral)

236M

Decreased startup

(Made it easier to use in neutral and in combos)

236H

Decreased startup

Increased hitstop

Increased untech time on the air version when it causes a cinematic

(Made it easier to hit, easier to make safe, and increased use cases)

Together We Are… The Ginyu Force! (214HS)

New move (input is 214HS)

Made it an Ultimate Z Change

If used after a body change, Ginyu staggers

(Added a level 3 move that Ginyu can use for invulnerability and combos)

Z Assist (A Type)

Decreased Startup

(Brought it in line with other Z Assists)

Bardock

236M

Added landing recovery to the ground version when it causes a cinematic

Changed hit effect on a cinematic hit

(This change is to limit Bardock’s ability to get mix ups off M lariat. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Bardock does not land before the combo ends)

236H

Reduced blockstun

Reduced recovery

Reduced untech time

(This change is to lower the move’s strength since EX moves cost less)

236S

Charges up the powered up button hold version faster

Changed hit effect on a cinematic hit

(Made it easier to use in combos. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Bardock does not land before the combo ends)

Riot Javelin (236LM)

Increased untech time

Changed the angle on the air diagonal version

Changed the knockback on the air diagonal version

Increased Ultimate Z Change cancel time on the air version

(Made it easier to Ultimate Z Change from this move)

Z Assist

Increased hitstop on hit

(Made it easier to use in combos)

Goku (GT)

5LL

Decreased distance travelled

Increased startup

(Made it worse on whiff)

5S

Made the hitbox taller

Adjusted opponent’s position on cinematic hit

Adjusted knockback on non-cinematic hit

Increased untech time on non-cinematic hit

(Made it easier to use in combos and neutral)

j.S

Increased untech time on cinematic hit

(Made it easier to combo)

236X

Reduced the distance at which the attack will hit

(Made it so that the move wins less against the opponent’s moves)

236L

Increased distance travelled

(Made it easier to use in combos and neutral)

214X

Goku now loses a lot of height after the attack on the ground version

(This change limits the mix ups GT Goku can get off this move)

214H

Decreased travel distance

(This change is to weaken this move since EX moves cost less now)

Spirit Bomb (214HS)

The opponent can ground tech after this move

Reduced damage

(Brought this in line with other lvl 3s that allow combos after. Adjusted the damage in order to mitigate the damage a combo using spirit bomb would do)

Trunks

2M

Made the hitbox taller

(Made it easier to combo)

j.H

Decreased startup

Increased active frames

Made the initial hitbox smaller

Increased the hurtbox at the beginning of the move

(Buffed the moved for neutral and made it easier to combo with)

j.2H

Decreased startup

(Made it easier to combo)

214S

Made the initial hit only hit the opponent’s main character

Changed the effect on cinematic hits

(This change is to prevent the phenomenon where the initial hit hits a sub-character, causing the explosion hit to not come out. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Trunks does not land before the combo ends)

236X

Increased buffer window for supers

Increased the amount of time the opponent slides on cinematic hit

(Made it easier to combo into supers)

214H

Added the ability to steer it with 8 and 2

Increased travel speed

Increased spinning duration

(Increased use cases)

Cell

5LLL

Decreased damage proration

(Brough in line with other characters’ 5LLLs)

2M

Increased hitbox

(Made it easier to combo)

5H

Damage increased when the button is held

(This adds damage on top of the universal damage increased to 5/2H)

j.2M

Increased hitstun on ground hit

(Made it advantageous on hit)

236M

Decreased startup of the ground version

(Increased use cases such as its usage for opening the opponent up)

236H

The ground version goes behind the opponent

(Increased use cases such as its usage for opening the opponent up and repositioning)

214X

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Cell does not land before the combo ends)

214H

The ground version can be cancelled into an Ultimate Z Change

(Made it easier to combo)

214S

Does not do multiple hits when used in a combo

Does not hit after a KO

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Brought it in line with other throws. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Cell does not land before the combo ends)

236S (Ground, Upward Angled)

Increased damage

Decreased recovery

Decreased active frames

Decreased untech time

(Made it easier to use in neutral)

Android 18

5L

Changed knockback on air hit

(Made it easier to combo after)

2L

Changed knockback on air hit

(Made it easier to combo after)

5S

Changed knockback

(This change is to make it easier for 5S to combo into its follow up hits)

j.L

Decreased startup

Made hitbox taller

(Made it better in neutral and mixups)

j.S

Increased recovery

(This change is to make it easier to link into j.L, given than j.L is faster now)

236X

Increased throw range

(Made it easier to land)

236M/H

Changed the timing of its followup input

Increased distance travelled

Changed hit effect on cinematic hit

(Made it harder to accidentally do the followup input. Made it easier to catch the opponent. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if 18 does not land before the combo ends)

236H

Made the latter half of the move special cancelable on hit

Increased hitstop on Android 17s attack

Changed the knockback on Android 17s attack

(Made it easier to combo off)

214H

Android 17 appears faster

Doing the input again does the follow up

No longer pulls the opponent while they are in blockstun

Increased hitstop on the final hit

Made it so Android 17 cannot defend against moves done by the opponent’s main body

If a Z Assist is called while Android 17 is on standby, Android 17 goes away

(Changed the move’s performance since EX moves cost less now. Made it so that even though the opponent has one character remaining, you can get the follow up. Removed Android 17 vacuuming the opponent for strong mixups)

214S

Changed knockback on the ground version

(Made it easier to combo)

236S

Increased the damage done when it hits Z Assists

(This change is fixing a bug that cause Destructo Disc to do less damage when it hit assists)

Gotenks

5LLL

Made hitbox taller

Made hurtbox taller

(Made it easier to hit the opponent)

5H

Damage increased when button held

(This damage increased is on top of the universal 5/2H damage increased)

5S

Changed knockback

(This change is to make it easier for 5S to combo into its follow up hits)

236X

Can be cancelled into other specials on once on whiff

Changed the performance of the move to account for the whiff special cancel

Changed the hit range

(Increased use cases by introducing a whiff cancel. Adjusted the move with the whiff cancel in consideration. The hit range was adjusted to make it easier to beat superdash but easier to lose to long reaching moves)

214X

Can be cancelled into other specials on once on whiff

Changed the performance of the move to account for the whiff special cancel

Changed the hit range

(Increased use cases by introducing a whiff cancel. Adjusted the move with the whiff cancel in consideration. The hit range was adjusted to make it easier to lose to superdash)

214H

Increased recovery

(Adjusted to account for EX moves costing less)

214S

Increased attack range while the opponent is in a combo

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Made it easier to combo. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Gotenks does not land before the combo ends)

236S

Added landing recovery on the held version

(This change is to reduce Gotenks mix up potential off this move)

236LM

Decreased startup while the opponent is in a combo

(Made it easier to combo)

Z Assist (A Type)

Increased attack range while the opponent is in a combo

(Made it easier to combo)

Krillin

Senzu Bean (214X)

Krillin now has infinite senzu beans

Always throws senzu beans (never throws rocks)

(Made senzu and rock separate moves)

Rock

Changed the input to 22X

Changed the move’s performance to account for the input change

Cannot be superdashed

(Made senzu and rock separate moves. Made it easier to use in neutral)

214S

Made it automatically follow up on hit

Does not do the follow up if the button is held

Unaffected by hitstun scaling

(Increased use cases)

236X

Increased buffer time to cancel into supers

Made hitbox taller

(made it easier to combo into super. Adjusted the hitbox to fit the animation and made it easier to land)

236L/M

Krillin now keeps his air options when the ground version is cancelled

(This allows double jumps and airdashes after this move is vanished)

Z Assist (A Type)

Changed the way the rock works to be in line with it when used on point

Increased the rocks untech time

Throws two rocks

(Made it easier to use to bring it in line with other assists)

Kid Buu

5H

Made hitbox taller

Made hurtbox taller

(Made it easier to combo, but made sure to not make it too strong in neutral)

5S

Increased damage

Made hitbox taller

Adjusted the Initial position

(Made it easier to combo)

j.M

When the first hit is cancelled into other normals, Kid Buu’s float is increased

(This change makes it so that j.M(1)>j.L will whiff on crouching opponents. This is to prevent strong mix up)

236S

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Kid Buu does not land before the combo ends)

214S

Increased damage

(Made the reward on hit higher)

236H

Increased startup

(Nerfed the move since EX moves cost less now)

214M/H

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Kid Buu does not land before the combo ends)

Z Assist (A Type)

Increased damage

(This change is to bring it in line with the point version)

Majin Buu

Vanish / Sparking

Brought Buu’s fall speed after attacking in line with the other characters

(Buu used to fall slower, making him easier to punish)

5LL

Changed knockback

(Made it easier to combo)

5LLL

Gave it throw damage proration

(Brought it in line with other 5LLLs)

5M

Increased travel distance

Ground bounces on air hit

(Made it easier to combo and use as a mixup)

2M

Changed knockback

Increased untech

Increased the opponent’s hitstop

Increased recovery

(Made it possible to combo into 5M and easier to use in combos)

236X

Causes sliding knockdown on cinematic hit

Ground bounces on non-cinematic hit

(Made it easier to use in combos)

236H

Increased recovery

Decreased travel distance on the air version

(Adjusted since EX moves cost less now)

214X

Increased the travel distance during the start of the move for the air version

(Made it easier to use in combos)

214LM/HS

Increased damage

Increased minimum damage

Increased the speed of the projectile

(Made it easier to combo)

Z Assist (A Type)

Decreased startup

(Brough it in line with other Z Assists)

Nappa

5L

Changed knockback

(Made it easier to combo after)

5LLL

Made hitbox taller

(Made it easier to use in combos)

5S

Changed knockback of the first hit

Pushbox is larger during the attack

Increased opponent’s hitstop on the ki blast hit

(Made it easier to use in combos)

2L

Changed knockback

(Made it easier to use in combos)

j.L

Made hitbox larger

Made hurtbox larger

Changed Nappa’s position during the attack

(Made it easier to use in neutral and in combos)

214S

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Nappa does not land before the combo ends)

236LM/HS

Changed where the explosion appears

The explosion’s location can be altered by a button hold

(Increased use cases)

214LM/HS

Under some circumstances, this can be comboed after if the button is held

Nappa can do special moves after if the button is held

(Increased use cases)

Saibaman (M)

Changed the Saibaman’s color

(Made it easier to distinguish which Saibaman was summoned)

Z Assist (A Type)

The position of the attack changes based on the opponent’s position

(This change was to distinguish this Z Assist from others)

Android 16

j.L

Made the initial hitbox taller

Made the initial hurtbox taller

(Made it easier to use in combos)

j.H

Made an L input after do a superdash after j.LLL

Decreased startup

(Standardized to other characters. Made it easier to use in neutral and combos)

j.S

Made 2nd hit’s hitbox taller

(Made it easier to use in combos)

236M/H

Decreased damage proration on cinematic hit

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Made it easier to use in combos. Made it so other characters’ j.H causes a cinematic if 16 does not land before the combo ends (e.g a hard tag into j.H will slide))

214H

The ground version’s first hit can now be cancelled into supers and vanish

(This change gives 16 for freedom)

j.236M

Decreased damage proration on cinematic hit

(Made it easier to use in combos)

j.236M/H

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Made it so other characters’ j.H causes a cinematic if 16 does not land before the combo ends (e.g a hard tag into j.H will slide))

Z Assist (A Type)

Increased untech time

Increased opponent’s hitstop on hit

(Made it easier to use in combos)

Yamcha

5LLL

Increased untech time

Can jump cancel every hit while in sparking, not just the last hit

Changed knockback on cinematic his

(Made it easier to combo)

j.2H

Increased untech time

Made initial hitbox taller

(Made it easier to combo)

214X

Made it so the initial portion of the move does not clash

Increased input buffer for cancelling into supers

(Made it more usable as an antiair and easier to combo into super after)

214L/M

Added head property invulnerability to the middle of the air version

If the ground version is cancelled into other moves, Yamcha retains air options

Adjusted the ground version’s travel distance, made it better on block

(Made it more usable as an antiair. When vanished, Yamcha can double jump and airdash. When the L/M version is blocked, Yamcha can act earlier than before)

236L

Increased untech time

Increased hitstop on final hit

(Made it easier to combo)

236M

Increased untech time

Increased hitstop on final hit

(Made it easier to combo)

236X>L/M

Increased untech time

Increased hitstop on final hit

(Made it easier to combo)

236XX>L/M

Made the pushbox larger when the opponent is being comboed

(Made it easier to combo)

236X>6L/M

Decreased recovery

Changed the opponent’s position on cinematic hit

(Yamcha can act faster after the L/M versions are blocked. To adjust for that change, the opponents position has been adjusted to prevent Yamcha from comboing after)

236X>H

Decreased blockstun

When the move hits the opponent’s point, recovery is reduced

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Cancelling into vanish is no longer a true blockstring. Made it so other characters’ j.H causes a cinematic if Yamcha does not land before the combo ends (e.g a hard tag into j.H will slide))ジャンプ強攻撃のカメラ演出ジャンプ強攻撃のカメラ演出

236H

Increased untech time

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Made it easier to combo. Made it so other characters’ j.H causes a cinematic if Yamcha does not land before the combo ends (e.g a hard tag into j.H will slide))

Tien

5LLL

Made hitbox larger

(Made it easier to hit crouching opponents)

5H

Reduced recovery on cinematic hit

(Made it easier to use as a combo tool in the corner)

2M

Increased travel distance

(Made it easier to use in neutral and combos)

2H

Increased landing recovery

Adjusted travel distance

(Made it impossible to true blockstring constantly while in Sparking)

j.2H

Adjusted travel distance

(Made it easier to use in combos)

236X

Removed landing recovery on cinematic hit

(Made it easier to combo into supers on hit)

236M

Decreased startup

Attack startup changes based on distance from the opponent

Increased active frames

(Increased use cases)

236H

The ground version can only be used once per combo

Decreased the air version’s statup

(Brought it in line with other throw moves. Made the air version better for mixups and combos)

214X

Reduced recovery

(No longer minus on hit)

214L

Causes sliding knockdown on cinematic hit

(Made it easier to combo into supers)

214M/H

Changed the ground bounce knockback on cinematic hit

(In order to adjust for the reduced recovery, the knockback effect has been changed so 5L does not combo after)

214S

Reduced recovery

Increased hitstop

Increased meter gain

(Made it easier to use in neutral)

214HS

Increased invulnerable frames

(Made it harder to be interrupted before the attack hits)

Z Assist (A Type)

Increased untech time

(Made it easier to use, in line with other Z Assists)

Gohan (Adult)

2H

Added landing recovery when cancelled into other moves

(Made it impossible to true blockstring constantly while in Sparking)

5S

Added cancels into other normals when at lvl7

(Added in cancels)

j.S

Added cancels into other normals when at lvl7

(Added in cancels)

236X

Added landing recovery

(Made landing recovery uniform across versions along with the buffs to M/H versions)

236M/H

Changed effect after the first hit

Changed the knockback on every hit other than the first

Can be cancelled into supers when Gohan lands from the attack

Increased number of hits

Adjusted damage

Increased untech time

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Made it easier to combo into super after. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Gohan does not land before the combo ends)

j.236H

Increased untech time on cinematic hit

Changed knockback on cinematic hit

Made it impossible to get a cinematic hit in the same combo after this causes a cinematic hit

Changed the travel distance on hit

Removed landing recovery when this move hits the opponent’s point character

Reduced damage

Reduced blockstun

Adjusted recovery

(Made it easier to combo on cinematic hit, and harder to combo on non-cinematic hit. Adjusted since EX moves cost less now)

Z Assist (A Type)

Increased startup

Made it impossible to clash

(It is still the fastest assist in the game, but was slowed down to prevent unintended combos from some cinematic moves)

Hit

5L

Changed knockback

(Made it easier to combo after)

2L

Increased opponent’s hitstop on hit

Increased active frames

Changed knockback

(Made it so that even when cancelled into 5M on hit, Hit will not be at a disadvantage. To account for that, made it hard to use in combos)

5S

Changed knockback

Changed the timing to cancel into vanish on successful counter to prevent Hit from getting punished for doing so

Increased recovery on successful counter

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Increased possible followups on hit. Made it harder to cancel into vanish on accident. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Hit does not land before the combo ends)

214X

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Hit does not land before the combo ends)

236X>M

Causes sliding knockdown on cinematic hit

(Increased use cases as a combo tool)

236X>H

Increased active frames

Made hitbox taller

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Made the move stronger along with the Z Assist version. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Hit does not land before the combo ends)

Z Assist (A Type)

Invulnerable frames start earlier

Increased untech time

Decreased startup

Increased active frames

(Made it easier to use, in line with other Z Assists)

Goku (SSGSS)

5S

Changed knockback

(Made it easier to combo)

236H

Changed knockback on hit

Goku can now act in the air after the air version is blocked

Fixed a bug where the move would act weird when targeting an opponent who is off screen

(Made it easier to combo after. Fixed a bug)

214X

Increased throw range

(Made it easier to land)

214M/H

Increased travel distance

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Made it easier to land. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Goku does not land before the combo ends)

j.214X

Increased butter time to cancel into supers

(Made it easier to combo into supers)

Z Assist (A Type)

Ground bounces on hit

Flagged as a head property attack

Increased hitbox

(Made it easier to use, in line with other Z Assists)

Vegeta (SSGSS)

2M

Made the hitbox taller

Adjusted hurtbox

(This change is to make it easier to combo. The hurtbox was adjusted using the smallest Vegeta as a basis)

5S

Knockback adjusted

Increased untech time

(Made it easier to combo)

2S

Knockback adjusted

Increased untech time

(Made it easier to combo)

214X

Increased sliding knockdown time

(Made it easier to continue offense after)

214L/M

Decreased the ground versions startup

(Made it easier to use in mixups and combos)

214M

Increased travel distance

(Made it easier to use in mixups and combos)

214M/H

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Vegeta does not land before the combo ends)

236LM

Changed knockback on non-cinematic hit

Increased untech time on non-cinematic hit

(Increased use cases of the button hold version)

214[LM/HS] (Lvl 5)

Changed effect on hit

Cannot move until landing

(Made the situation on hit better)

Z Assist (A Type)

Increased damage

Decreased damage proration on the initial hit

Increased untech time on the 2nd hit

(Made it easier to use, in line with other Z Assists)

Beerus

5L

Can be cancelled into 5LL on whiff earlier

(This change is to allow a combo from 2L even if 5L whiffs)

5LL

Decreased startup

(This change is to allow a combo from 2L even if 5L whiffs)

5H

Decreased startup

(Made it easier to use in neutral)

2H

Moves forward during the beginning of the move

Increased hitbox

(Made it easier to combo)

2S

Can cancelled into itself up to 3 times

The balls do more damage when hit by Beerus’ normals

The balls have large hitboxes when hit by Beerus’ normals

(Increased use cases. Buffed balls that have been hit by normals)

236X

The balls do more damage when hit by Beerus’ normals

The balls have large hitboxes when hit by Beerus’ normals

(Buffed balls that have been hit by normals)

236S

The balls do more damage when hit by Beerus’ normals

The balls have large hitboxes when hit by Beerus’ normals

(Buffed balls that have been hit by normals)

214X

Ground bounces on hit

Decreased the slide speed of the sliding knockdown

(Made it easier to combo)

214H

Decreased damage

Ground bounces higher on cinematic hit

(Made it easier to combo)

236LM/HS

Fixed a bug where the super stayed on screen longer than it should

(Fixed a bug)

Z Assist (A Type)

Increased damage

Changed knockback

Increased untech time

(Made it easier to use, in line with other Z Assists)

Goku Black

5LL

Initial hitbox is taller

(Made it easier to combo)

5S

Changed knockback

Always knocks the opponent forward

Can be cancelled into 5H and 2H

(Made it easier to combo)

2L

Made moves cancelable into 2L

(Made it easier to use in neutral, etc)

2M

Decreased startup

(Made it easier to use in neutral, etc)

2H

Increased untech time on cinematic hit

(Made it easier to combo)

j.214X

Increased the size of the inner portion of the hitbox

Increased travel distance

Changed travel distance on cinematic hit

(Made it easier to land on opponents who are directly in the corner)

214S

Made it only usable once per combo

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Brought in line with other throw move. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Goku Black does not land before the combo ends)

236HS

Fixed a bug where the projectile would not come out if the initial part clashed

(Fixed a bug)

Z Assist (A Type)

Decreased recovery

(Adjusted to fit other characters kamehamehas)

Android 21

214X

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Made it so other characters’ j.H causes a cinematic if 21 does not land before the combo ends)

236S

Decreased startup on ground version

Increased untech time

Causes sliding knockdown on hit

Increased damage proration

Decreased the followup window

(Made it easier to land. Made it easier to combo)

214S

Increased untech time

Causes sliding knockdown on hit

Increased damage proration

Decreased the followup window

(Made it easier to land. Made it easier to combo)

214S (Stolen Move – Yellow / Command Grab)

Causes sliding knockdown on hit

The dive followup tracks the opponent

(Made it easier to combo)

236X

Increased hitbox

(Buffed along with the Z Assist)

214LM/HS

Steals all empty move slots on hit

(This change is to distinguish is from j.214LM/HS)

Z Assist (A Type)

Increased opponent’s hitstop on hit

Increased hitbox

Decreased startup

(Made it easier to use, in line with other Z Assists)

Broly

5L

Changed knockback

(Made it easier to combo after)

5H

Increased damage on held version

(This damage increase is in addition to the universal damage increase to 5/2H)

5S

Increased the lower portion of the initial hitbox

(Made it easier to hit small characters in standing state)

j.2H

Increased sliding knockdown time on cinematic hit

Increased the amount of time the opponent is frozen for on cinematic hit

(Made it easier to continue offense after this hit

236S

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Broly does not land before the combo ends)

236X

Changed knockback, including the H version

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Made it easier to combo into supers. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Broly does not land before the combo ends)

214X

Increased travel distance on hit

Increased input buffer to cancel into supers

(Made it easier to continue offense on hit. Made it easier to combo into supers on hit)

j.214X

Removed landing recovery on hit

Increased input buffer to cancel into supers

(Made it easier to continue offense on hit. Made it easier to combo into supers on hit)

j.214M

Increased sliding knockdown time

(Made it easier to continue offense on hit)

214S

Decreased total duration

Can be done even while Powered Shell (214S) is already active

(Made it easier to use in neutral)

236HS

Decreased minimum damage

(Made it do less damage to soften the combo)

Z Assist (A Type)

Decreased startup

Reflects the opponents ki blasts

Changed knockback

Increased opponent’s hitstop on hit

(Made changes to distinguish it from his B Type Z Assist)

Vegito (SSGSS)

2S

Changed knockback on non-cinematic hit

Increased untech time on non-cinematic hit

(Made it easier to combo on non-cinematic hit)

j.S

Increased untech time

(Made it easier to combo)

236X

Decreased damage proration on non-cinematic hit

(Made the damage higher when used in combos)

236M/H

If the first hit whiffs, the followup multi-hits can still cause cinematics

(Increased use cases)

236S

Increased hitbox

(Made it more useful in neutral and combos)

236LM/HS

Decreased damage at long range, increased damage at close range

Increased minimum damage

Changed knockback on all hits but the last

All hits but the last cause sliding knockdown

Increased active frames on the last hit

The last hit will not hit if the opponent is not below a certain height

(Made changes to distinguish is from j.236LM/HS. Made it harder for only the first hit to land, causing lower damage)

Z Assist (A Type)

Increased untech time

Increased hitstop

Increased landing recovery

Increased hitbox

Decreased startup

Changed knockback

(Made it easier to use, in line with other Z Assists)

Zamasu (Fused)

5LLL

Made the throw range taller when used in a combo

Added throw damage proration

(Made it easier to combo. Brought the damage proration in line with other characters’ 5LLL)

5S

Increased projectile speed

Increased hitstop

Increased untech time

Changed knockback

Increased recovery

(Made it easier to combo)

j.2H

Decreased startup

Changed travel distance

Increased landing recovery

Removed landing recovery on cinematic hit

Removed landing recovery when done from flight

(Made it easier to combo. Made it hit grounded opponents when done immediately after a jump. Made it easier to use for mixups)

j.S

Changed knockback on all hits but the last

Made initial hitbox taller

(Made it easier to combo)

236X

Increased travel distance on ground version

Increased travel distance on cinematic hit

Removed landing recovery on cinematic hit

(Increased use cases for the ground version. Made it easier to continue offense on cinematic hit)

Goku

236M

Air version wall bounces on cinematic hit

(Made it easier to combo)

236H

Increased travel distance downwards on the air version

(Made it easier to use in neutral and combos)

214X

Can call assists earlier on hit

(Made it easier to combo with assists)

214M

Decreased travel distance on hit

Changed knockback

Changed knockback on ground bounce

Increased hitstop

(Made it easier to combo with assists)

214M/H

Made attacks not land until the followup hits on a cinematic hit

(Made it so the cinematic cannot be interrupted)

214S

Can Z Change on hit

Reduced recovery on hit

(Made it easier to combo)

236S (Ground, Upward Angled)

Increased damage

Reduced recovery

(Made it easier to use in neutral)

236LM/HS>LM

Can cancel into 3x Kaioken Kamehameha and 20x Kaioken Kamehameha on hit

(Made it easier to combo into an Ultimate Z Change)

Z Assist (A Type)

Changed knockback

Increased opponent’s hitstop on hit

(Made it easier to combo)

Vegeta

5LLL

Added head property invulnerability

(Increased use cases)

5S

Changed knockback

(Made it easier to combo into 5S followup hits)

2M

Made hitbox taller

(Made it easier to combo)

j.S

Can alter the ki blast’s trajectory by inputting 8

(Increased use cases)

236L/M

When the ground version is cancelled, Vegeta keeps his air options

(Vegeta can double jump and airdash after a vanish)

236H

Becomes invulnerable earlier

(Changed to be in line with other moves that become invulnerable in the same way. This is not referring to moves that appear behind the opponent, but to moves that have invulnerable frames a little after the start of the move)

214L

Increased sliding knockdown time on cinematic hit

(Made it easier to combo)

214M

Ground bounces on cinematic hit

(Made it easier to combo)

214S

Increased throw range

Increased active grames

Untech time is unaffected by hitstun scaling

Increased untech time on cinematic hit

Increased recovery on hit

(Made it easier to land. Made it so there are more followup options)

236LM/HS

Does more damage when done from 214S

(Made it do more damage when done from 214S)

214LM/HS

Does more damage when done from 214S

(Made it do more damage when done from 214S)

Z Assist (A Type)

Decreased startup

Increased untech time

Change knockback

(Made it easier to combo)

Cooler

5S

Increased opponent’s hitstop on hit

Increased untech time

Changed knockback

(Made it easier to combo)

6H

Made hitbox taller

Always knocks forward

(Made it easier to combo)

214LM/HS

Fixed a bug where meter cooldown would not happen when the ground version whiffed

(Fixed a bug)

Z Assist (A Type)

Increased untech time

Increased landing recovery

(Made it easier to combo)

Android 17

5L

Changed knockback

(Made it easier to combo after)

5LL

Decreased startup

Changed travel distance and character position

Increased hitbox

Changed knockback

(Made it so 5LL combos from 2L even if 5L whiffs)

5LLL

Changed character position

Increased hitbox

Decreased hurtbox

Made pushbox taller in the first half of the move

Added invulnerability against lows

(Increased use cases)

5M

Decreased startup

Increased hitbox

(Made is easier to use in neutral)

5S

Changed the knockback on all hits but the last

(Made it easier to combo)

2L

Changed knockback

(Made it easier to combo after)

j.S

Decreased startup

Changed travel distance

Increased untech time

Increased opponent’s hitstop on hit

Changed knockback

(Made it easier to combo)

Rekka>5H/S

Increased active frames

Increased recovery

Can only be cancelled into on hit

(Changed the move to account for EX moves costing less now. Changed the regular version to reflect changes to the EX version)

Rekka>5H

Can absorb hits from lvl 1s and lvl 3s

(Made it stronger as a response to supers)

236/214S

Can do the air version after the ground version

Decreased landing recovery

Pushbox appears later

Can be cancelled earlier

(Increased use cases)

Z Assist (A Type)

Increased active frames

Increased untech time

Reduced opponent’s hitstop on hit

Changed knockback

Wall bounces on hit

(Made it easier to use in combos)

Jiren

5L

Increased lower portion of the hitbox

(Made it easier to hit short characters)

5S

Decreased startup

Increased opponent’s hitstop on hit

Decreased untech time

Increased recovery

(Made it easier to use in neutral and combos)

2S

Increased damage on cinematic hit

(This change is to reflect the damage change to 2Hs)

j.2H

Decreased startup

Made the initial hitbox taller

Made the hitbox come out even when done at minimum height

Made the attack come out as soon as you release the button hold

Increased the sliding knockdown time

Changed the timing for calling Z Assists when this move causes a cinematic hit

Increased damage on button hold version

(Made it easier to combo. Increased damage to match the damage increase to j.H)

236X

Increased hitstop

Decreased damage proration on non-cinematic hit

Fixed a bug where the effect would not appear on clash

(Made combos after do more damage)

214X

Increased damage

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Made it easier to distinguish on a successful counter. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Jiren does not land before the combo ends)

214L/M

Increased meter gain

(Made it easier to distinguish on a successful counter)

214L

Can catch lows now

(Made it easier to counter moves)

214M

Decreased total duration

(This change is to distinguish is from the L version)

214S

Can now counter Z Assists

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Increased use cases. Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Jiren does not land before the combo ends)

Z Assist (A Type)

Position change based on the distance from the opponent

Changed knockback

Increased untech time

Increased startup

(Made it easier to use, in line with other Z Assists)

Videl

Great Saiyaman Attacks

Decreased the cooldown time before another Great Saiyaman attack

(Made it easier to use in neutral)

5L

Increased travel distance other than when cancelled into itself

(Made it easier to combo)

j.2S

Increased the sliding knockdown time

(Made it easier to combo)

6H

Added invulnerability to ki blast

(Increased use cases)

236H

Increased travel distance

(Made it easier to use in neutral)

22X

Changed knockback on cinematic hit

Decreased damage proration when used as a follow up from 236X

(Made it easier to combo)

214M

Increased the sliding knockdown time on the Great Saiyaman attack

(Made it easier to combo)

236HS

Counters on frame 1

Fixed a bug where meter gain cooldown does not kick in on whiff

(Increased use cases. Fixed a bug)

Z Assist (A Type)

Decreased startup

Increased opponent’s hitstop on hit

Reduced travel distance

(Made it easier to use, in line with other Z Assists)

Janemba

5S

Decreased startup outside of combos

(Made it easier to use in combos. The startup during combos is the same as before)

2S

Decreased startup outside of combos

(Made it easier to use in combos. The startup during combos is the same as before)

j.S

Decreased startup outside of combos

(Made it easier to use in combos. The startup during combos is the same as before)

236X

Decreased recovery

Janemba falls earlier after the air version

Changed recovery on cinematic hit

(Made it easier to use in neutral)

236/214S

Even if the opponent is in the air and the corner, Janemba will teleport into the corner when teleporting from the air to the ground.

(This change is to make it more clear when Janemba takes the corner)

j.214X

The projectile bounces off the corner

Increased projectile travel distance

Increased the amount of time before the attack automatically goes off

(Increased use cases)

214M/H

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Janemba does not land before the combo ends)

Z Assist (A Type)

Decreased startup

Increased number of attacks

Changed single hit damage, increased overall damage

(Made it easier to use, in line with other Z Assists)

Gogeta (SSGSS)

j.H

Decreased startup

(Made it easier to use in neutral and combos)

j.2H

Increased damage on cinematic hit

(Increased damage to match the damage increase to j.H)

214L

Increased the window where the move cannot clash

(Made it a better antiair)

214S

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Made it so j.2H causes a cinematic if Gogeta does not land before the combo ends)

236LM

Made it not do lower damage when done in the corner

(Does the same damage in the corner)

j.236LM

Increased hitstop on hit

(This change makes it harder for the number of hits to decrease based on positioning)

Broly (DBS)

2L

Increased travel distance

Increased hitbox

Increased hurtbox

(Made it easier to use in neutral and combos)

5H

Increased damage on the button hold version

(This is on top of the universal 5/2H damage increase)

236X

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Broly does not land before the combo ends)

214X

Changed effect on cinematic hit

(Made it so j.H causes a cinematic if Broly does not land before the combo ends)

Z Assist (A Type)

Decreased startup

Changed knockback

(This change is to distinguish this Z Assist from his B Type Z Assist)