In light of mounting concerns surrounding Coronavirus, PAX East organizer Penny Arcade has reassured attendees that it will follow public health guidelines to ensure the community’s well-being.

Penny Arcade penned a letter shortly after Sony announced that it’s pulling out of the event, and stated that while it’s “saddened” by Sony’s decision, it’s looking forward to welcoming the company at future PAX events.

The letter reads:

The entire PAX community wants to express our concern for everyone impacted by the COVID-19 virus. The gaming community is a global one and our hearts go out to every person and family affected. PAX East 2020 will take place as scheduled with enhanced cleaning and sanitization across the show, including adhering to the recommendations set forth in the U.S. EPA’s Emerging Pathogen Policy regarding cleaning disinfectants effective against the COVID-19 virus. We are working closely with the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center and following local, state and federal public health guidelines, including those issued by the CDC. While we are saddened that Sony will no longer have a presence at PAX East 2020, we look forward to welcoming our friends at Sony to future PAX events and are focused on making PAX East 2020 a successful and enjoyable event for all attendees and exhibitors. The well-being of everyone at PAX – from our attendees and exhibitors to our staff on-site at every show – is of the utmost importance to ReedPOP and Penny Arcade.

Square Enix has also scaled back its involvement due to Coronavirus concerns. The company’s Japanese staff will not be traveling to Boston, resulting in the alteration and cancellation of some activities.

[Source: PAX East via DualShockers]