Former Mass Effect developer John Ebenger has revealed that approximately 92 percent of players chose the Paragon (a.k.a. “good”) route as opposed to Renegade (a.k.a. “bad”) route.

What sparked the discussion was a tweet by user David Kinne, in which he noted that players like him enjoy having the option to be the bad guy in a video game but end up choosing to perform good deeds.

Yup. Something like 92% of Mass Effect players were Paragon.

And we put a lot of work in to the Renegade content too 🙁 https://t.co/lywwx7n4Hy — John Ebenger (@EbengerJohn) February 19, 2020

Former Telltale Games developer Matt Boland noted that he saw a similar pattern in the studio’s titles.

Same thing at Telltale. People always want to be the good guy. The trick was always pitting what they wanted to do against what SHOULD do. ME had a ton of these too. — Matt Boland (@DarthBoland) February 19, 2020

Yup, We also always tried getting them to get attached to characters with opposing needs and make them choose who they loved the most.

Direct conflict between beloved characters is great! — John Ebenger (@EbengerJohn) February 19, 2020

What followed the tweets was an interesting conversation between users about morality in video games. One user pointed readers to a study conducted by game critic and designer Amanda Lange in 2014, in which she found that very few people set out to play evil and most people try to make choices that they would in real life.

It’s an interesting study that you can find on Journal of Games Criticism’s website.

