Finally, more details are live about Streets of Rage 4. For one, the beat ’em up is coming to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One this spring, though a solid release date remains unknown. In addition to a launch window, multiplayer information has been confirmed. Online, players will have the option to join up with at least one other players. For the first time in the long-dormant franchise, local co-op will extend to a total of four players.

Publisher DotEmu unveiled all of the above in a brand-new trailer. The fresh look at the beat ’em up also shows off Streets of Rage 4’s final playable character—Floyd Iraia. See him in action in the video below:

As you can see, Floyd Iraia stands out with his cybernetic arms. They seemingly slow him down a bit, though, given that attributes such as health recovery and movement are slower than his Streets of Rage 4 counterparts. Nonetheless, his cybernetics should still prove advantageous, notably due to his having the longest reach of any character on the roster. Of course, Floyd’s strong arms contribute to raw power as well, meaning every blow he deals to an enemy will result in devastating consequences.

Streets of Rage 3 released more than 25 years ago on the Sega Genesis in 1994. As such, DotEmu’s 2018 announcement of Streets of Rage 4 took many by surprise. Fans wanting to purchase a physical copy of the franchise’s return will have a chance to do so via Limited Run Games. However, preorder and pricing details are still scant for the time being.

[Source: DotEmu via Gematsu]