UDON’s Art of Capcom will release in three different volumes, the first of which rolls out this summer. Amazon has the hardcover editions of each available for preorder. They’re all currently listed at marked down prices, too, now costing about $34.99 apiece, instead of the original $49.99 asking price. The first, UDON’s Art of Capcom, is a 320-page tome. UDON’s Art of Capcom 2 features the same page length, while UDON’s Art of Capcom 3 is 300 pages long.

Check out the cover art for each of the three collections in the image gallery below:

Three Massive Art of Capcom Books Will Start Rolling Out This Summer WATCH GALLERY

Launching on July 28th, the first tome collects Capcom’s artwork from the company’s early years. Included within its hundreds of pages are over 60 UDON artists’ renditions of characters from Darkstalkers, Rival Schools, Street Fighters, and many other beloved Capcom franchisees. Comic book covers, card game art, box art, game endings, and tribute art also feature in this collection.

Art of Capcom 2 features roughly the same contents from more than 40 UDON artists, though toy designs, book covers, and video game sprites are on display, as well. It’ll launch one month after the first edition on August 25th, according to the Amazon listing.

Finally, UDON’s Art of Capcom 2 will go on sale on September 29th. Apart from its shorter length, it appears as though this collection will not differ too much from the first two tomes. However, Mega Man’s name in the product description, as well as his prominent placement on the cover, suggests he will get plenty of love in the third volume.

UDON Entertainment’s history with Capcom dates back to the early 2000s, when the two teamed up so the former could create Street Fighter comics. Not too longer thereafter, UDON added Darkstalkers comics to the mix. UDON has also published art books for Bloodborne, Dark Souls, Persona, and several other game franchises.

[Source: Amazon]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made using these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.